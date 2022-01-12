Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures advanced early Wednesday with traders turning their attention to the release of new U.S. inflation data. Major European markets were positive in morning trading. TSX futures edged higher as crude prices advanced.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all trading above breakeven in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ended five sessions of losses, rising 0.92 per cent. The Nasdaq added 1.41 per cent while the Dow gained 0.51 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite turned positive for the year, adding nearly 1 per cent.

On Wednesday, the early focus will be on the morning release of U.S. inflation figures for December. Economists are expecting the annual rate to spike to 7 per cent, the highest level in decades. The monthly increase in the consumer price index is seen coming in at 0.4 per cent.

On Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate banking committee, soothed markets by offering few surprises and again suggesting that the central bank is focused on fighting inflationary pressures.

“Mr. Powell noted that the Fed could hike rates to rein in inflation, intended to start the balance sheet run-off sooner rather than later, but also said inflationary pressures would peak mid-year,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“What he didn’t say was also important. He didn’t back four rate hikes in 2022, nor a March start to hikes, nor did he give any details on when the Fed balance sheet run-off would start.”

In this country, earnings start to roll in with results due from Shaw Communications Inc. ahead of the start of trading. The company is now awaiting regulatory approval for a $26-billion takeover by Rogers Communications Inc.

After the close, investors will get results from retailer Aritzia.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.49 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.79 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.55 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.92 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 2.79 per cent., buoyed by gains in tech shares.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early going as concerns about the potential hit from the spread of the Omicron variant to demand continued to ease.

The day range on Brent is US$83.52 to US$84.35. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$81.17 to US$81.99. If the early gains hold, both benchmarks will mark their sixth positive day in eight.

“Oil prices seem poised to trade between US$80 and US$100 a barrel as the global demand outlook still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“WTI crude is poised to make a run towards last year’s highs if stockpiles continue to decline,” he said.

In testimony on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said he expects the economic impact from the current spike in COVID-19 infections to be “short-lived”.

Prices also drew support from industry figures showing that crude inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels last week. More official U.S. government figures are due later Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its oil demand forecast, saying it expects U.S. demand to climb by 840,000 barrels a day in 2022, up from an earlier forecast for an increase of 700,000 bpd.

In other commodities, gold prices held near one-week highs.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,819.90 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after scaling a near one-week high of US$1,822.91 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,821.00.

“Gold forecasts for the year are all over the place, with most economists/analysts anticipating weaker prices as higher interest rates and fresh record highs for equities might dent demand for the precious metal,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar gained, buoyed by positive risk sentiment and firmer crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart held above two-month lows against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.48 US cents to 79.71 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Wednesday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was last trading at 95.611, steady on the day. It had dipped to 95.533 in the Asian session, the lowest since Nov. 18. The greenback took a hit after Mr. Powell failed to signal a more aggressive stance on tightening monetary policy during his Senate appearance.

The U.S. dollar was 0.1 per cent higher at 115.44 yen, while the euro was steady at around US$1.1355, according to figures from Reuters. A rise above US$1.1387 would take the euro to its highest since mid-November.

The Australian dollar, often viewed as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, pulled back from nearly one-week highs at US$0.72230 as the greenback steadied.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was marginally higher at 1.748 per cent after hitting a two-year high on Monday.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for December.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for December.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Beige Book is released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press