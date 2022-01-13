Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were muted Thursday as traders shift their attention to earnings. European markets were down modestly in early trading. TSX futures were down slightly with crude prices treading water.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes flatlined in early going after a positive session on Wednesday. The Nasdaq closed up 0.23 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Dow gained 0.28 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite Index managed a seven-week high, finishing up 0.56 per cent. Canada’s main index now sits about 400 points below its record close, seen last month.

After this week’s reading on U.S. inflation, which showed the annual rate spiked to a decades-high of 7 per cent in December, markets are shifting focus to earnings, with major U.S. banks set to report on Friday morning.

“While there is a good reason for caution at the moment, fourth-quarter earnings could offer a timely reminder that there is still plenty to be optimistic about this year,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Inflation and interest rates are major headwinds but the economy is strong, the labour market is tight and consumers are in a good position. This may be what investors are clutching on to.”

Early Thursday, Wall Street will get results from Delta Airlines.

In this country, Corus reports before the start of trading. Cogeco releases results after the close and will hold its analyst call on Friday morning.

On the economics side, U.S. investors get weekly jobless claims figures, which are expected to nudge up to 208,000. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee conducts its vice chair nomination hearing for Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.12 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.12 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.96 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.11 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were little changed in early going as a mixed reading on weekly U.S. inventories and continuing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant cap gains.

The day range on Brent is US$84.18 to US$84.96. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$82.14 to US$82.94. Both benchmarks gained more than 1 per cent during the previous session.

On Wednesday, new figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that crude inventories fell by a bigger-than-expected 4.8 million barrels last week. However, stocks of refined products rose, suggesting weaker demand.

The report said gasoline inventories rose by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 7, far more than the 2.4 million barrels that analysts had been forecasting.

“Gasoline demand was weaker-than-expected and still below pre-pandemic levels and if this becomes a trend oil won’t be able to continue to push higher,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

In other commodities, gold prices were steady.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,825.82 per ounce in the early predawn period. U.S. gold futures was also unchanged at US$1,826.50.

In the previous session, gold hit a one-week high of $1,827.92, its best level since Jan. 5.

“Gold seems like it is in a good place as Treasury yields won’t be rallying much higher until financial markets have balance sheet runoff certainty and that won’t happen until at least a couple more Fed meetings,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, trading above 80 US cents in early going, while its U.S. counterpart struggled against global currencies, hitting a two-month low.

The day range on the loonie is 79.92 US cents to 80.23 US cents. The Canadian dollar has rallied more than 3 per cent against the greenback in the past three weeks.

“FX majors have traded in narrow ranges overnight, USD consolidating losses that followed the consumer price index release yesterday,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Price action probably reflected very skewed market positioning heading into the release. U.S. yields are toward the bottom of the week’s range despite a run of hawkish Fed comments.”

There were no major Canadian economic releases due on Thursday.

The Globe’s Mark Rendell and Rachelle Younglai report that the House of Commons finance committee has agreed to hold hearings into the causes of high inflation, a move that will keep soaring real estate prices and the rising cost of goods at the top of the political agenda heading into the next sitting of Parliament at the end of the month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies fell 0.2 per cent to 94.782.

The euro gained 0.3 per cent to trade at US$1.1479, according to figures from Reuters.

Australia’s dollar, often seen as a proxy for risk sentiment, rose 0.3 per cent to US$0.7305.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 1.75 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Aritzia Inc. beat expectations as its net profit more than doubled on a big boost in revenues in the third quarter of its fiscal year. The Vancouver-based clothing retailer says it earned $64.9-million for the three months ended Nov. 28, compared with $30.5-million in the prior year. Adjusted profits were $71.2-million or 61 cents per share, up from $32.2-million or 29 cents per share a year earlier. Revenues rose 63 per cent to $453.3-million from $278.3-million as retail revenues increased 72 per cent while e-commerce sales rose 47 per cent from the third quarter of 2021. The results were released after Wednesday’s close.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 8.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Senate Banking Committee conducts vice chair nomination hearing for Governor Lael Brainard.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press