Equities

Wall Street futures dropped early Tuesday as bond yields spiked and investors await key earnings reports. Major European markets were down in morning trading. TSX futures fell even as crude prices hit their highest levels since 2014.

Futures tied to the three major U.S. indexes were all down sharply in the early premarket period with Nasdaq futures sinking nearly 2 per cent at one point. Tuesday marks a return to business for U.S. markets after Monday’s public holiday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Monday’s session up 0.84 per cent.

Traders were keeping a close eye on bond yields early Tuesday, with the yield on the U.S. 10-year note hitting a two year high above 1.83 per cent in the premarket period.

For the day ahead, earnings will be key for U.S. markets, with results due from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Charles Schwab Corp. before the start of trading. On Friday, major U.S. banks including Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo kicked off earnings season with a mixed batch of reports.

In Canada, investors are looking ahead to the release of December inflation figures from Statistics Canada. That report is expected to show that the annual rate of inflation continued to accelerate, hitting 4.9 per cent compared with 4.7 per cent in November.

On Tuesday, markets will get housing starts figures from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. ahead of the start of trading.

“Canadian housing starts are expected to have remained solid at 270,000 in December after a larger 301,000 add in November, in line with still-strong levels of building permit issuance in recent months,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.38 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.98 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 1.52 per cent and 1.20 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.27 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.43 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices jumped to their highest levels since 2014 in early going on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The day range on Brent is US$86.44 to US$88.13. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$84.11 to US$85.74. Both benchmarks were up by more than 1 per cent in the early part of the day and managed their best levels since October 2014.

“Supply struggles in some important oil producer countries like Angola, Nigeria and Libya, combined with exceptionally high natural gas prices continue pressuring crude prices higher,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Meanwhile the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is now being labelled ‘endemic’ throws light to the end of the tunnel and gets the reopening-investors’ hopes up that the restrictions will soon be lifted, leaving the world economy with plenty of more room to recover.”

Tuesday’s gains were underpinned by supply concerns after Yemen’s Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition.

Reuters reports that, after launching drone and missile strikes which set off explosions in fuel trucks and killed three people, the Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities, while the UAE said it reserved the right to “respond to these terrorist attacks”.

Gold prices, meanwhile, slid, pressured by rising Treasury yields.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,815.93 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,816.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down modestly tracking weaker market risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart hit a six-day high, helped by rising Treasury yields.

The day range on the loonie is 79.78 US cents to 80.09 US cents.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies, hitting a six-day high of 95.454 during Asian trading, before easing gradually overnight, according to figures from Reuters. Early Tuesday, the index was at 95.308, up 0.1 per cent on the day.

The euro was down 0.1 per cent at US$1.1395. The U.S. dollar was up 0.1 per cent against the yen at 114.72 after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultralow monetary policy in place.

The British pound was flat at US$1.36405.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Price Index for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press