Equities

Wall Street futures slid early Tuesday ahead of the first trading day of the month. Major European markets were higher. TSX futures were down alongside weaker crude prices.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all in the red in the early premarket period on Tuesday. On Monday, Wall Street closed out a volatile month on a positive note, led by a 3.4-per-cent rise in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Still, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq saw their worst months since March 2020. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Monday’s session up 1.72 per cent, marking its biggest daily advance since December. Canada’s main index lost 0.6-per-cent for the month.

“A part of the rally is explained by dip-buying from those who believe that the stocks hit a bottom as a result of an aggressive hawkish Fed pricing across the market and a part of it is explained by some short covering, which got traders to buy back the shares that they initially bet against to close their positions,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Earnings will continue to be key for investors on Tuesday with Google-parent Alphabet, General Motors and Starbucks all scheduled to report after the close of trading.

Before the open, Exxon Mobil reports south of the border while Imperial Oil releases results in this country.

Canadian investors will also get a reading on November GDP from Statistics Canada before the start of trading. RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole says that bank’s economists are looking for a gain of 0.3 per cent for the month, matching early forecasts.

“Manufacturing, wholesale and retail sales all ticked up in November, with auto production bouncing back at least temporarily from earlier supply chain disruptions,” he said.

“But this strength was partially offset by significant disruptions to transportation activities due to severe flooding in B.C.”

Economists will also be paying close attention to the agency’s forecast for December growth. Mr. Cole says he expects to see a gain similar to that seen in November.

“Our tracking of card transactions showed a large pullback in travel spending due to Omicron in December, but hours worked inched 0.6 per cent higher and the ‘flash’ manufacturing sales also rose by 0.8 pe cent,” he said.

“Overall that should cap off Q4 growth at around 6 per cent annualized, and leave output in 2021 4.6-per-cent higher on average than the year before, similar to the Bank of Canada’s latest estimate in January.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.89 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.7 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.64 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.28-per-cent higher. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices pulled back but remained near recent highs as traders await U.S. inventory numbers and the latest OPEC+ meeting later in the week.

The day range on Brent is US$88.13 to US$89.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$87.03 to US$88.57.

“The oil market is likely to remain very tight given the geopolitical risks and slower production increases despite high crude prices as oil giants focus on clean energy transition,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

Later in the session, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official numbers follow Wednesday morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Analysts expect crude stocks to have risen by 1.8 million barrels.

Traders are awaiting Wednesday’s meeting of the OPEC+ group. Members are expected to maintain its current pace of gradual hikes.

“While on the face of it this comes across as a measure which should help keep a lid on prices, the inability of a number of oil producers to meet their existing targets renders it meaningless,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“With inventories already on the low side and many producers already at capacity on their ability to supply, this week’s OPEC announcement is likely to be about as much use as an unrealistic sales target.”

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,802.51 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,804.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer alongside other risk-sensitive currencies while its U.S. counterpart slid.

The day range on the loonie is 78.59 US cents to 79.02 US cents.

Traders will have an eye on Tuesday’s November GDP figures ahead of the open.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which hit a 19-month high last week, was down 0.3 per cent early Tuesday at 96.395 after declining on Monday.

The U.S. dollar also fell against the Japanese yen, with the pair at 114.990, according to figures from Reuters.

The Australian dollar fell overnight after the that country’s central bank suggested it was in no rush to begin raising interest rates, but later firmed amid improve global risk sentiment. The Australian dollar was up 0.3 per cent on the day at US$0.70895 in early European trading.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower in the early predawn period at 1.755 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly GDP for November.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Markit Manufacturing PMI for January.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for December.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press