U.S. stock futures suggested a solid start for Wall Street on the final trading day of the week as earnings come up against lingering concern about trade relations between the United States and China and a slowing global economy. Overseas, tech shares helped boost Asian markets to a positive finish while Europe’s main markets also started the day in the black. In this country, TSX futures were higher with crude prices rising amid threats from the U.S. of sanctions against OPEC member Venezuela.

MSCI’s all-country world index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.3 per cent.

“Global equities and U.S futures are trying to close out the week on firmer footing,” OANDA analyst Dean Popplewell said. “Equity direction continues to depend on investors weighing up corporate earnings reports and concerns about the global economy.”

Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, also noted that, while conflicting signals over the state of China-U.S. trade talks resulted in losses for the Dow and S&P on Thursday, strong earnings from chip makers helped push the Nasdaq into positive territory. That focus on the tech rally, he said, helped bolster Asia overnight and push European shares higher at the open.

On Thursday, renewed concerns over U.S.-China trade talks crept back into the market after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the two sides were miles from getting a resolution.

On Wall Street, earnings continue to roll in. Big names reporting include Colgarte-Palmolive and D.R. Horton.

In premarket action, Starbucks shares were up nearly 4 per cent early Friday after the company topped Wall Street’s sales forecasts, helped by strong sales of holiday drinks in the United States. In a report released after the close of trading on Thursday, Seattle-based Starbucks said same-restaurant sales rose 4 per cent during the December-quarter, topping analysts’ average estimate of a 2.8 per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Intel Corp. shares, however, were off 6 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast revenue and profit below analysts' forecasts in the current quarter. Intel said slower demand from China hurt the company’s data centre chip business. The weaker forecast comes after similar sales warnings from Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Earlier this week, chip stocks got a boost from better-than-expected results from Texas Instruments Inc, Xilinx Inc and Lam Research Corp. Intel’s smaller competitor Advanced Micro Devices reports its results early next week.

In this country, The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports that Netflix Inc. is pushing back against calls to regulate streaming services in Canada. Netflix argues that it already makes a significant contribution to Canadian content production. In its submission, In a submission to a federal government-appointed panel reviewing Canada’s Broadcasting Act and Telecommunications, Netflix argued “market forces” are sufficient to motivate foreign-owned companies to invest in Canadian productions, and holds up its own spending on content in this country as an example.

Overseas, European shares were higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 advancing 0.81 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.34 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.99 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.57 per cent.

In Asia, markets finished on a strong note despite trade jitters. Japan’s Nikkei was gained 0.97 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.65 per cent. and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 per cent.

Crude prices struggled after a positive start as the threat of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela helped bolster sentiment although concerns over rising U.S. production continued to weigh. Brent crude has a day range of US$60.88 to US$61.92. West Texas Intermediate was moving in a range for the day of US$53.03 to US$53.94.

“Oil prices have pared gains from earlier in the European session,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said. “WTI and Brent had previously trading more than 1 per cent higher, despite EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration) having reported a large inventory build – eight million barrels - a day earlier.”

He said Friday’s price movement comes as tensions escalate over Venezuela with the United States among other countries no longer recognizing Nicolas Maduro, sparking disapproveal from both Russia and China. “Both [WTI and Brent] continue to face key resistance around US$65 (Brent) and US$55 (WTI), a break of which could be the catalyst for a much stronger move higher,” he said.

In a note, Barclays said record U.S. crude production would likely offset any temporary disruptions from Venezuela due to possible U.S. sanctions. Barclays cut its 2019 average Brent forecast to US$70 a barrel, from US$72 previously, according to Reuters.

In other commodities, gold prices were higher as the U.S. dollar eased from recent highs.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,283.69 per ounce early Friday and looked headed for a modest weekly gain. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 per cent to US$1,283 per ounce.

“Gold prices are closing out the week better bid on concerns about a prolonged U.S government shutdown and as markets wait on Sino-U.S trade talks due next week,” Mr. Popplewell said.

The Canadian dollar was firmer against a weaker U.S. counterpart after touching a two-week low during the previous session. At last check, the loonie was sitting near the top end of the day range of 74.85 US cents to 75.13 US cents.

There were no major economic reports due in Canada on Friday. U.S. markets had originally expected reports on durable goods and new home sales, although both have now been postponed due to the partial U.S. government shutdown.

Ahead of the North American open, the greenback pulled back from recent highs. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the currency against a basket of global counterparts, was down 0.2 per cent at 96.41.

"It’s a very quiet day on the data front thanks the U.S. government shutdown," Benjamin Reitzes, director of Canadian rates and macro strategist for Bank of Montreal, said. "...With the Fed in blackout ahead of next week’s meeting, we’ll be left watching trade headlines and the GOP and Dems battle it out over the shutdown and border wall.

“It’s no more exciting in Canada with just Ottawa’s budget balance for November expected to be out today. The April-to-October tally was a small surplus, a nearly $6.5-billion improvement on the prior year. That leaves lots of room for election-time giveaways/promises.”

In a morning note, RBC chief currency analyst Adam Cole noted that Britain’s pound was outperforming currency markets on reports that Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party has privately decided to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal next week if it includes a clear time limit to the Irish backstop.

“Headlines, today and over the weekend, will likely be dominated by the shifting prospects for next week’s parliamentary vote in the U.K.,” Mr. Cole said.

The euro, meanwhile, looked set for its second weekly loss at the European Central Bank warned on Thursday that economic growth will likely be weaker than expected, raising questions about the central bank’s ability to raise interest rates later in the year. The euro was broadly flat on Friday at US$1.1327, close to Thursday’s two-month low of US$1.1289.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.728 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.045 per cent.

Colgate-Palmolive Co reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, benefiting from higher demand for its products in North America. Excluding certain charges, Colgate said net income fell 3 per cent to US$638-million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. On a per-share basis, it earned 74 US cents. Net sales fell to US$3.81-billion from US$3.89-billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$3.77-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Colgate shares were down more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.

U.S. home builder D.R. Horton Inc missed analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit on Friday, as higher home prices made buyers delay purchases. Net income attributable to the company rose to US$287.2-million, or 76 US cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$189.3-million, or 49 US cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.6 per cent to US$3.52-billion. Shares were weaker in premarket trading.

Mobile telecoms equipment company Ericsson beat fourth-quarter forecasts and said it was approaching its financial targets thanks to growing demand for next-generation 5G gear. Excluding restructuring charges and other costs related to its Business Support System (BSS) operation, Ericsson’s operating margin rose to 8.7 per cent from 7 per cent, marking the fourth consecutive quarter with steady improvements in profitability, with help from recent cost savings.

Vodafone, the world’s second largest mobile operator, said it was “pausing” the deployment of Huawei equipment in its core networks until Western governments resolve concerns about the Chinese firm’s activities. Huawei faces increasing scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and has denied allegations that its technology could be used by Beijing for spying. Vodafone’s Chief Executive Nick Read said on Friday after reporting third-quarter results that the debate was playing out at a “too simplistic level”, adding that Huawei was an important player in an equipment market dominated by three companies.

Apple Inc. is launching its Apple News app in Canada, bringing with it both a promise to support journalism and the potential hazards that come when publishers share content with a tech giant.

No major releases are expected

