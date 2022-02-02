Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures rose early Wednesday with gains from Google-parent Alphabet on strong earnings bolstering the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Major European markets were positive in morning trading ahead of central bank meetings later in the week. TSX futures were up with crude prices steady.

In the premarket period, Nasdaq futures were up by more than 1.5 per cent at one point while Dow and S&P futures also held early gains. On Tuesday, all three finished higher with the Dow adding 0.68 per cent and the Nasdaq rising 0.75 per cent. The S&P 500 closed 0.69-per-cent higher. In Canada, energy issues led the S&P/TSX Composite to finish up 1.05 per cent, with Canada’s main stock index climbing into positive territory for the year.

“The Federal Reserve (Fed) storm is coming to an end, with most hawkish expectations already factored in the asset prices, and the strong corporate earnings help equities bind up their wounds,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he backs starting to tighten U.S. monetary policy with rate hikes in March, May and June but also pushed back against the notion that the central bank should move by half a percentage point at its March meeting. He noted that markets have already started to push borrowing costs higher on their own.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings continue to play a key role, with more than a third of S&P 500 companies having reported.

Shares of Alphabet jumped by 10 per cent in premarket trading after the parent of search giant Google beat analysts’ forecasts, reporting record quarterly sales in the latest quarter. Alphabet’s sales rose 32 per cent to US$75.3-billion in the fourth quarter, for a third straight quarterly sales record and topping the average estimate of US$72-billion among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

After the close of trading, markets will get results from Meta, formerly Facebook.

In this country, energy giant Suncor is slated to release results after the close of trading. Lightspeed also reports after the close while Montreal-based CGI released its earnings this morning.

In the latest quarter, CGI reported revenue of $3.09 billion, up 2.4 per cent year-over-year. Earnings per share came in at $1.49. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share totalled $1.50.

Elsewhere, The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson reports that Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. chair Maureen Sabia is retiring after 37 years on the company’s board of directors. The Toronto-based retailer announced on Tuesday that Ms. Sabia will retire as chairman after its annual meeting of shareholders on May 12.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.72 per cent in morning trading. Investors are awaiting policy decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank of Thursday morning. The BoE is seen raising rates while the ECB is expected to hold steady.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.78 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.46 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.68 per cent. Many Asian markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Commodities

Crude prices held relatively steady ahead of a meeting of the OPEC+ group while a decline in weekly U.S. inventories helped underpin signs of strong demand.

The day range on Brent is US$88.84 to US$89.68. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$87.95 to US$88.80.

OPEC members and their allies meet on Wednesday to discuss the group’s output plan. Markets are expecting they will stay with the current moderate pace of production increases.

Reuters reports, citing sources, that an OPEC+ technical panel meeting on Tuesday did not discuss a hike of more than the expected 400,000 barrels per day from March. However, some analysts have suggested that the group could soon lean toward ramping up production as prices rally.

“OPEC+ is expected to stick to the script and deliver a 400,000 bpd increase next month and when you factor in that many members are struggling to hit their quotas, oil seems poised to head higher,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Fears of disruption to supplies will remain elevated given the winter blast hitting the north and the geopolitical risks abroad.”

Later Wednesday morning traders will get weekly crude inventories from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Earlier in the week, the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 28.

Gold prices, meanwhile, slid amid improved risk appetite in the broader market.

Spot gold dipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,796.90 per ounce, as of early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 per cent to US$1,799.60.

“Gold is hovering around US$1,800 but if selling pressure returns, it could get ugly quick as momentum sellers are watching” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly higher in early going, benefiting from improved risk sentiment and firmer crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart continued to pullback from recent highs against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.74 US cents to 78.92 US cents.

This afternoon Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are scheduled to appear before the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce.

The appearances come after the central bank held interest rates steady but laid the groundwork to begin tightening starting at its next meeting in March.

“With the BoC’s latest meeting and MPR happening just last week, comments around the economy are expected to reflect last week’s messaging that the output gap has closed and interest rates will have to be raised soon in order to meet their 2-per-cent inflation target,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, fell for a third day, slipping 0.25 per cent to 96.015 early Wednesday morning.

The euro rose by 0.3 per cent versus the U.S. dollar to US$1.13050 after new figures showed euro zone inflation hit record levels last month.

Britain’s pound rose to a nine-day high against the greenback, up 0.1 per cent at US$1.3542 ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 1.798 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

General Motors Co said it will spend more than the US$35-billion previously planned through 2025 to speed up launches of new electric vehicles, and noted that investments in technology will take priority over richer profits next year. GM said it expects 2022 operating profit of US$13-billion to US$15-billion, in line with a record 2021 operating profit of US$14.3-billion, even though vehicle production is expected to increase as semiconductor supplies improve and pricing power remains strong. The results were released after Tuesday’s close.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s building permits for December.

(3 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers appear before the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce (videoconference)

With Reuters and The Canadian Press