Stock futures are mixed and hanging in close to unchanged this morning as investors await U.S. inflation data that could trigger bets on quicker interest rate hikes.

The figures from the Labor Department, due at 8:30 am ET, will likely show consumer prices leapt 7.3% in January, a level reminiscent of the inflation shocks of the 1970s and 1980s, although Federal Reserve officials are holding out hope that the peak may be near.

Traders are betting the Fed will begin raising rates at its March meeting, with money markets certain of at least a quarter point hike next month, and giving 1-in-4 odds of a half point increase.

U.S. stocks gained sharply on Wednesday as rate-sensitive growth stocks rebounded along with a pullback in Treasury yields, while a batch of strong earnings further supported sentiment. Canada’s main stock index rose to its highest level in more than two months as optimism that economic activity would recover from disruptions caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant bolstered the shares of cyclical companies.

“The pre-CPI rally in the U.S. stocks suggests that the hawkish Federal Reserve expectations have been broadly priced in, and that the perception that the worst reaction to the Fed rate hikes is mostly done,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

“But there is a risk that investor optimism is premature, and a stronger-than-expected inflation read could send all the recent gains crashing, as there is still room for Fed hawks to price in a tighter Fed policy.”

Wall Street saw a turbulent start to the year as investors priced in aggressive tightening measures by the Fed and other major central banks amid soaring inflation, hammering high-growth technology stocks that have powered markets to record highs.

However, the group has seen a respite since the start of February with the tech-heavy Nasdaq gaining nearly 10% from its trough in January.

Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc all traded marginally lower in premarket trading after gaining ground in the past two sessions.

Meanwhile, the earnings season continued to be supportive, with 77.8% of the 316 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings through Wednesday topping analysts’ profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Among stocks seeing action this morning, Walt Disney Co jumped 7.5% after beating revenue and profit estimates, helped by Disney+ subscriber growth and strong attendance at U.S. theme parks, while Mattel Inc surged 11.6% after forecasting full-year profit above estimates.

In Canada, insurers Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial narrowly beat quarterly earnings expectations after the bell on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in their asset management units, but Sun Life warned that the spread of the Omicron variant would impact first-quarter earnings.

European stock indexes were slightly higher or unchanged on the day.

Equities

Commodities

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar is trading modestly higher ahead of the 830 am inflation data. Traders are keeping a close eye on the trucker protests that are snarling traffic into and out of the U.S.

There have been reports circulating that Ford and Toyota have idled some domestic production as supply chains have been compromised by the protest blocking the Windsor/Detroit bridge.

Other corporate news

PepsiCo Inc gained 1.1% after beating revenue estimates, announcing a 7% increase in annualized dividend and a new $10 billion stock buyback program.

Uber Technologies Inc climbed 5.5% after reporting its second quarterly operating profit as demand for ride-hailing services approached pre-pandemic levels and its food delivery business turned profitable.

Veritas Research downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to “sell

National Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial to “sector perform” from “outperform”

Other earnings today include: ARC Resources Ltd.; Aurora Cannabis Inc.; Bombardier Inc.; Brookfield Asset Management Inc.; Coca-Cola Co.; Colliers International Group Inc.; Constellation Software Inc.; Domtar Corp.; IGM Financial Inc.; MEG Energy Corp.; PepsiCo Inc.; Russel Metals Inc.; Saputo Inc.; Telus Corp.; Trisura Group Ltd.; Twitter Inc.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 5. Analyst estimate is 235,000, down 3,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for January. The Street is forecasting an increase of 0.5 per cent from December and up 7.2 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for January.--

