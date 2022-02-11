Selling pressure in equities in the wake of a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation number is spilling into this morning, as strategists raise bets that interest rates are going to rise even faster than many expected.

North American stock futures are lower, but off their weakest levels of this morning.

Oil prices are once again on the rise, which may help shield the Toronto market from bigger losses. But there are a handful of key Canadian earnings out today that investors will be absorbing, including CAE, Cineplex, Enbridge, Fortis, and Magna International. Fairfax Financial reported quarterly results after markets closed on Thursday, promising an active day in its shares.

Enbridge reported a 3.7% jump in fourth-quarter profit, as a recovery in fuel demand boosted the Canadian pipeline operator’s transportation. U.S.-listed shares of Enbridge are up 0.3% in the premarket.

Magna estimated full-year revenue of US$38.8 billion to US$40.4 billion, compared with the $36.24 billion it reported for 2021 on Friday. That missed Street estimates of $39.47 billion, sending its shares down 0.6% in the premarket.

Cineplex reported quarterly revenues of $300 million, below the Street view of $305 million, and its quarterly loss per share of 34 cents was also worse than the analyst expectation of 18 cents.

Fortis reported adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, which missed the analyst consensus of 71 cents. The company said its long-term outlook remains unchanged.

Shares of GoodFood Market, which was a favourite Canadian growth name during the pandemic, are halted this morning pending news.

The latest Refinitiv TSX earnings scorecard, released on Thursday, found that 76% of the 50 TSX companies that had reported fourth-quarter results so far were above expectations for their bottom line. That’s inline with how earnings are coming in on Wall Street, but 187 stocks in the TSX Composite still hadn’t reported results as of the Thursday report. TSX earnings are tracking at about a 30% growth rate, and revenues 17%.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices data came in hotter than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the U.S. central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit 2% for the first time since August 2019 and Canada’s 5-year government bond yield - which has a heavy influence on fixed mortgage rates - rose to its highest level in three years. Bond prices, which move opposite to yields, were left with sharp losses.

The U.S. 10-year bond is hanging in right near the 2% mark this morning.

U.S. Labor Department data showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists’ estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

U.S. stocks fell further after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the data had made him “dramatically” more hawkish. Bullard, a voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year, said he now wanted a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1.

Within minutes of Bullard comments, rate futures contracts were fully pricing an increase in the Fed’s target range for its policy rate to 1%-1.25% by the end of its policy meeting in June, with some bets on an even steeper rate hike path.

Today, Goldman Sachs said it expects seven 25 basis point interest rate rises from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, up from its previous forecast of five.

“We were just starting to see confidence building in the markets, with investors seemingly coming to terms with the prospect of four or five rate hikes this year. But the relentless and broad-based price rises in the US delivered yet another hammer blow and ruined any momentum that had been building into the report,” said Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst, UK & EMEA, at OANDA, a forex trading firm. “We’re now entering into quite uncomfortable territory and the very real prospect of multiple rate hikes before the summer as well as a 50 basis point increase to kick things off in March.”

“Markets are not erring on the side of hope and are pricing in plenty more hikes in the second half of the year on the belief that the central banks will once again prove too optimistic. While that may lead to plenty more instability in the stock markets over the next couple of months, it could become a useful tailwind in the second half of the year if inflation does fall considerably after peaking and allow for some of the interest rate positioning to be unwound,” Mr. Erlam added.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 12.7 basis points to 2.054% late Thursday, after climbing to 2.056%, its highest since August 1, 2019.

Canadian bond yields followed U.S. Treasuries higher on Thursday, but have stabilized this morning. The five-year bond, influential on the direction of fixed mortgage rates, rose to as high as 1.828% on Thursday, and this morning was fetching just over 1.8%.

“Given that lenders benchmark fixed rates to bond yields, fixed mortgages will get more expensive,” said Robert McLister, a mortgage specialist and Globe and Mail columnist. He said 5-year fixed mortgage rates below 3% “could become fond memories within days.”

Market players are also keeping a close eye on tensions between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Russia is now massing yet more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, is 0.4% in the premarket hours. Europe’s STOXX 600 was down 0.9%, with tech stocks leading the sell-off. But it was still on track for its biggest weekly gain since late December.

Investors are awaiting the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index that is expected to rise to 67.5 in February from 67.2 in January, the lowest since November 2011.

Equities

Commodities

Oil prices are higher this morning after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil markets were tight, but were still heading for weekly losses on inflation worries and U.S.-Iran which could boost global supplies.

Brent crude futures rose $1.01, or 1.1%, to $92.42 a barrel in the premarket hours, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.15, or 1.3%, to $91.03 a barrel.

Prices are on track for their first weekly decline after seven consecutive weekly gains, however.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could help to calm volatile oil markets if they pumped more crude, the IEA said on Friday, adding that the OPEC+ alliance produced 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) below target in January.

The two OPEC+ producers have the most spare production capacity and could help to relieve dwindling global oil inventories that have been among factors pushing prices towards $100 a barrel, deepening inflation worldwide.

The IEA also raised its 2022 demand forecast by 800,000 bpd based on revisions to historical data. It expects global demand to expand by 3.2 million bpd this year reaching an all-time record 100.6 million bpd.

This comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year amid a strong post-pandemic economic recovery.

The prospect of an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike and ongoing talks between the United States and Iran on the latter’s nuclear programme capped further gains in prices, however.

Meanwhile, copper lurched lower this morning, hit by profit-taking and risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets on worries about surging inflation.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had shed 2.3% to $10,020 a tonne in the pre-dawn hours after three days of gains that propelled the price to its highest in nearly four months.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar is steady this morning, with volatility in stock markets keeping the currency trading defensively against the U.S. currency. Further strength in crude oil prices is lending support.

“The Canadian dollar showed flashes of strength yesterday, trading—briefly—through the mid 1.2650 (79.05 cents US) area that had supported the U.S. dollar for much of February before the volatility in the U.S. dollar and stocks pared gains,” Scotiabank forex strategists said in a note this morning. “The CAD is struggling to escape the negative pull of the VIX at the moment and has underperformed its G10 commodity peers this week.”

Other corporate news

Online real-estate platform Zillow Group Inc jumped 13.3% after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales, boosted by an 11-fold increase in revenue in its homes segment.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for February.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q4.

With files from Reuters