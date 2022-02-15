Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with investors also taking in key U.S. inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. TSX futures were also higher, but less robustly than U.S. indexes, as lower oil and gold prices weighed

Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, following days of U.S. and British warnings that Moscow might invade its neighbor at any time.

However, it was not immediately clear if it was a temporary signal of any kind of significant pullback.

The latest Russia-Ukraine development drew a cautious response from Ukraine and Britain, after days of U.S. and British warnings that Moscow might invade its neighbor at any time.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden had agreed in a call on Monday there was a crucial window for diplomacy.

The CBOE Market Volatility index, a gauge for investor anxiety, fell back after shooting up to its highest level in nearly three weeks in the previous session.

“War or no war, it makes market very volatile. And that’s unfortunately what we have to deal with,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

“Until markets feel comfortable enough that this is not going to happen, we’re going to get this kind of volatility quite regularly.”

Ahead of the opening bell, Dow e-minis were up 382 points, or 1.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 68.75 points, or 1.56%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 304 points, or 2.13%. TSX futures were up about half a percentage point.

Data out this morning showed that wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier - a tad higher than Street expectations of 9%. From December, the producer price index was up 1%. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021. Stock and bond markets held steady upon the report’s release.

In corporate news this morning, TC Energy Corp. raised its dividend to 90 cents a share, from 87 cents, as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 billion. TC Energy says its comparable earnings for fourth quarter 2021 amounted to $1.06 per share compared with $1.15 per share in 2020. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.07 per share, according to Refinitiv. Shares are down 0.6% in U.S. premarket trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., meanwhile, beat estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, led by soaring online sales and a recovery in demand at its Burger King and Tim Hortons chains. Restaurant Brands’ total revenue rose about 14% to $1.55 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating estimates of $1.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding items, the Toronto, Ontario-based company earned 74 cents per share, topping estimates of 69 cents. Shares in the premarket are up 3%.

U.S.-listed shares of Suncor Energy were down 2.7% in the premarket, under pressure both from lower crude oil prices and a downgrade by RBC. The bank lowered its rating to “sector perform” from “outperform”, commenting that it sees better upside from some other energy names, but it raised its price target to C$42 from C$37.

The major U.S. indexes have had a rocky start to 2022, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down over 11.8% so far this year as geopolitical tensions rattled investors’ sentiment already hit by worries over aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to combat surging inflation. But the TSX Composite Index has escaped much of the downward pull, thanks to its heavy weighting in energy stocks as well as financials, which tend to benefit from higher interest rates. The TSX is up 0.6% year to date.

Markets are pricing a 60.5% chance of a 50 basis point hike and a 39.5% chance of a 0.25% hike at the central bank’s March meeting. Minutes from the Fed’s January policy meeting are due on Wednesday.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 0.3% this morning, its first gain after three days of drops, each exceeding 0.9%. The STOXX 600 of European stocks was up around 1.3% on the day.

Equities

Commodities

Oil dropped more than 3% from a seven-year high after Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, easing some worries about a disruption to Russian energy supplies. But it was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by what distance, after a build-up of an estimated 130,000 Russian troops.

Brent crude was down $2.87, or 3%, at $93.61 by 1222 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.49, or 3.7%, to $91.97.

Both oil benchmarks hit their highest since September 2014 on Monday, with Brent touching $96.78 and WTI reaching $95.82. The price of Brent rose 50% in 2021 as a global recovery in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic strained supply.

Investors are also watching talks between the United States and Iran on reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which could potentially allow for higher Iranian oil exports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday, and they noted a “tangible move forward” in reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

In other developments, the latest weekly reports on U.S. inventories are expected to show a drop in crude stocks, underlining a tight supply and demand balance.

Meanwhile, gold is down about 1% this morning, as traders shifted money into more riskier assets amid the latest Russia-Ukraine developments.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar is slightly firmer this morning, undermined by the slide in crude oil prices but benefiting from this morning’s greater risk appetite across global markets.

“The CAD is struggling to break out from the shadow of swings in the broader risk mood at the moment, condemning trading to a choppy trading range around the 1.27 point,” or 78.74 cents (U.S.), Scotiabank forex strategists said in a note today.

“We think there are some solid backstops for the CAD which include generally firm commodity prices (and the positive terms of trade effect this confers on the CAD) as well as market pricing for the Bank of Canada to keep pace (or even lead slightly in terms of timing) with a Fed move to lift its benchmark rate up by 100 basis points by mid-year. But it will be the positive market mood this morning that gives the CAD an opportunity to pick up a little support,” Scotiabank said.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.2% on the day at 96.072, pulling back from the two-week high it hit on Monday.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield broke back above 2%, while Germany’s 10-year yield touched its highest since 2018 after signs of an easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions. Canada’s 10-year government bond is at 1.95% this morning, just a touch below the highs of last week.

Other corporate news

Arista Networks jumped 9.3% after the cloud infrastructure supplier forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates after handily topping fourth-quarter profit.

A $5.4 billion deal to buy Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor sent shares of Intel Corp up by 1.7%. The deal gives Intel access to more specialised production, better positioning it to take advantage of demand for semiconductors.

Shares of other chipmakers also rose, with Nvidia Corp gaining 3.9% ahead of its results on Wednesday.

Battered travel stocks including those of carriers and cruise operators also rallied.

Other Earnings include: Airbnb Inc.; Capstone Mining Corp.; CT Real Estate Investment Trust; Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust; First Quantum Minerals Ltd.; FirstService Corp; Mainstreet Equity Corp.; Marriott International Inc.; Morguard North American Residential; Nexa Resources SA; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; TC Energy Corp.; West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Economic news

Canadian housing starts for January fell to a 231,000 annual rate.

Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Street was expecting a 9% rise. The Labor Department said that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.

Canadian existing home sales rose 1.0% month over month in January vs. an estimated 1.5% drop.

With files from Reuters