Stock futures suggest Canadian and U.S. markets will open with modest losses this morning as traders keep an eye on the latest developments in Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces have accused each other of firing shells, sending traders to seek safety in government bonds and pushing gold prices to a new eight-month high.

The two sides traded accusations each had fired across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, raising alarm at a time when Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders. The West accuses Russia of preparing for an invasion, while Moscow says it is pulling back some troops and accuses Kyiv of planning an escalation to try to recapture rebel-held territory by force.

Losses on stock markets were widespread globally, though not as big as in recent sessions.

In Europe, the Euro STOXX was down 0.1% in morning trade while Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.65%. Strong corporate earnings in Europe helped keep the losses in check. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares eked out a 0.15% rise by the close. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was slightly lower on the day.

Westpac analyst Sean Callow said markets were “clearly on edge” and vulnerable since a lot of traders had assumed tension was easing.

Investors bought into government bonds. Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note dropped as much as 6 basis points and were last down 1 bps at 2%.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is unnerving investors just as markets were already struggling. Investors are worried the pace of monetary policy tightening -- triggered by central banks needing to tame soaring inflation -- and a reduction in cheap cash will take more of the air out of highly valued asset prices.

Most major markets are down sharply in 2022, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq off 12%. But the TSX has been significantly outperforming thanks to its heavy weighting in energy and financial stocks; the Composite is up 0.76% year to date.

Some investors advised clients not to panic over the geopolitical crisis.

“Drawdowns driven by geopolitical stress events are typically short-lived for well-diversified portfolios,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

He added that their base case was a “relaxation of geopolitical tensions”.

Worries about a super-hawkish Fed rate-tightening campaign, potentially including a 50 basis-point hike next month, took a step down on Wednesday after minutes of the latest policy meeting signaled a more measured, data-dependent approach from central bank officials.

Meanwhile, investors are taking in more quarterly results as the earnings season starts to wind down.

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue this morning, as consumers splurged on sporting goods, garden equipment and home decor during the holiday season. The company’s total revenue rose to C$5.14 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 1, from C$4.88 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of C$4.76 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chipmaker Nvidia slid 3.4% in premarket trading as flat gross margins and concern about its exposure to the crypto market overshadowed upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast.

TripAdvisor Inc tumbled 7.7% after the hotel search website operator posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss.

On Wednesday, a Shopify Inc. selloff pulled Canada’s main stock index lower while minutes from a recent Federal Reserve meeting calmed U.S. market fears about an impending interest rate hike. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 118.91 points to 21,383.64. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.57 points at 34,934.27. The S&P 500 index was up 3.94 points at 4,475.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.66 points at 14,124.10.

Equities

Commodities

Gold prices broke higher to hit an eight-month high of $1,892 an ounce, up 1.2% on the session and helped by nervousness across markets and a weaker dollar.

Crude oil prices fell sharply but were off their lows. They had earlier tumbled more than 2% on optimism that negotiations will salvage Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and bring more supply to a tight market.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was last down 2.1% at $91.65 a barrel, while Brent slid 1.86% to $93.05 a barrel.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar, regarded as a safe haven, initially rose against most currencies but those gains subsided and the greenback was marginally lower by wake-up time in North America - a sign investors were not yet panicking about the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The Canadian dollar is a touch softer so far today.

The loonie only saw minor moves on Thursday as Canada’s inflation reading of 5.1%, the highest since 1991, came in slightly hotter than forecast.

“The CAD nudged marginally firmer very briefly on yesterday’s higher than expected CPI report but the negative pull from weaker crude and broader market uncertainty (the VIX dipped yesterday but has edged higher to 25.8 this morning) remains strong,” Scotiabank forex strategists said in a note today. “The inflation report reinforces the outlook for a 25 basis point hike but it was perhaps not the “smoking gun” that bolsters the case for a 1/2 point move in March.”

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, in a speech Wednesday, echoed comments from Governor Tiff Macklem that policy makers would be “nimble” in implementing policy changes and said the Bank would be “forceful” if necessary. That also suggests the bank is in no rush to tighten rates aggressively at this point, commented the Scotiabank strategists. “The CAD seems set to remain within its established 1.2650/1.28 range for now,” they said, which equates to a range between 78.12 and 79.05 cents US.

Other corporate news

Albemarle Corp dropped 7.9% after the lithium producer forecast downbeat annual earnings despite higher lithium prices.

Cisco Systems Inc gained 3.3% after the networking firm raised its full-year earnings forecast and announced $15 billion in share buybacks.

DoorDash Inc surged 24.9% after it reported upbeat quarterly revenue as food delivery demand showed no sign of slowing, indicating ordering habits have changed permanently.

Hasbro Inc rose 4.0% after activist investor Alta Fox Capital Management nominated five directors to the toymaker’s board and urged changes including a spinoff of its unit housing games such as “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Other earnings today include: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust; Dundee Precious Metals Inc.; Fairfax India Holdings Corp.; Home Capital Group Inc.; Inter Pipeline Ltd.; Lundin Mining Corp.; MTY Food Group Inc.; Richie Bros Auctioneers; Superior Plus Corp.; Walmart Inc.; Yamana Gold Inc.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 12. Estimate is 220,000, down 3,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for January. Consensus is an annualized rate slide of 0.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for January. The Street expects an annualized rate drop of 7.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for February.

Also: G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting (through Friday).

With files from Reuters