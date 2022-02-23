Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures moved higher Wednesday as traders await the next move in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Major European markets were higher in early trading. TSX futures were also positive even as crude prices pulled back slightly from recent highs.

In the predawn period, Nasdaq and S&P futures added more than 1 per cent while Dow futures were up by triple digits. The gains came after a volatile session on Tuesday which saw the S&P 500 drop into correction territory. In this country, the S&P/TSX composite index finished down 100.38 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 20,907.82.

Russia’s push to send soldiers to Donetsk and Luhansk this week triggered coordinated sanctions from Western nations, including Canada. More could follow if Moscow looks to push further into the country.

“Market mood is not cheerful but the softer-than-feared sanctions somewhat help lift the mood,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya. “The risk appetite is limited, of course, except in some key assets including oil and commodities.”

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first sanctions against Russia for what he called the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and he promised steeper punishments ahead if Russia continued its aggression. The European Union also agreed on new sanctions against Russia while Germany halted the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia and Britain took action against Russian banks.

On the corporate side, earnings season slowly winds down with Wall Street getting results from retailer Lowe’s Cos. On Tuesday, competitor Home Depot’s stock took a hit after the company reported weaker profit margins in the holiday quarter on the back of higher costs.

In this country, investors get results from Gildan Activewear. All eyes will be on the country’s banks starting Thursday, when Royal Bank kicks off earnings from Canada’s biggest lenders. Analysts expect profit gains to moderate while dividend hikes will likely be put on hold.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.12 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.67 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.39 per cent and 1.36 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.60 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

Commodities

Crude prices pulled back from seven-year highs as supply concerns eased in the wake of sanctions on Russia by Western nations.

The day range on Brent is US$92.81 to US$94.29. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$90.64 to US$96.

“Crude prices still seem like they have a good chance to make a run towards the US$100 level, but it might take a major escalation by Russia for that breakout to happen,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The deployment of Russian troops to two regions in Ukraine and prospects of various sanctions against Russia will likely lead to further tense moments in the coming days.”

Reuters reported a U.S. State Department official told reporters late Tuesday that sanctions announced this week “are not targeting and will not target oil and gas flows”.

Mr. Moya said developments in the Iran nuclear talks also weighed on prices. He noted that a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that progress was being made in reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, raising the spectre of more supply coming to market.

“Energy traders are looking at a long list of geopolitical risks and see the Biden administration being extra motivated to make a deal with Tehran,” Mr. Moya said.

In other commodities, gold prices held below US$1,900 an ounce after hitting their highest level in nine months during the previous session.

Spot gold was steady at $1,895.43 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after rising to its highest since June 1 at US$1,913.89 per ounce in volatile trade on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures slid 0.4 per cent to US$1,899.70.

“Bullion seems like it is taking a little break right now, but investors will soon be saying, ‘I love gold’ as geopolitical and growth concerns will drive safe-haven demand,” Mr. Moya said in a note.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher as risk sentiment steadied somewhat in world markets and its U.S. counterpart was modestly lower against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.27 US cents to 78.71 US cents.

“The news from Ukraine has not gotten any better, but there may be some market relief that the worst has not happened,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, fell 0.1% to 96.949.

The euro was up 0.1 per cent against the dollar at US$1.1340 after hitting its lowest on Tuesday since Feb. 14 at US$1.1286, according to figures from Reuters.

The New Zealand dollar jumped 0.8% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates and said more tightening could be necessary.

Economic news

Euro zone CPI

Germany consumer confidence

With Reuters and The Canadian Press