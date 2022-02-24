Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures dropped early Thursday while major European markets were deep in the red after Russia invaded Ukraine. TSX futures were also down sharply as volatility swept through global markets and crude prices spiked more than 6 per cent.

In the predawn period, Dow futures were down by nearly 600 points while Nasdaq futures sank more than 2 per cent. S&P futures fell more than 1.5 per cent. The declines came after another weak session on Wednesday amid escalating geopolitical concerns. The Nasdaq finished down nearly 2.6 per cent while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.78 per cent as losses in financial stocks outweighed gains in energy shares.

Early Thursday, explosions could be heard Wednesday in Kyiv, Odessa and several other Ukrainian cities as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a “special military operation” against Ukraine, the scope of which wasn’t immediately clear, The Globe reports. Several loud explosions could be heard in the directions of Kyiv’s Boryspil airport, shortly after Ukraine announced the closure of its airspace. Blasts were also reported in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol.

“It’s panic in the markets,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“At this point, it’s impossible to bet on any scenario,” she said. “We can only monitor closely the latest developments and stand ready for more volatility. The VIX index is around the 30 level and should spike higher within the next couple of hours.”

Investors will be watching for the announcement of harsher sanctions. President Joe Biden said the U.S. and its allies “will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia” after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky early Thursday after Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. In a statement, Mr. Biden said Mr. Zelensky called him following the start of Russian attacks and that Mr. Biden “condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack.”

In corporate news, Royal Bank kicks off earning season for Canada’s biggest lenders, releasing its latest quarterly figures ahead of the start of trading.

Investors will also get results from grocery giant Loblaw.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.86 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 3.44 per cent and 3.74 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.81 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 3.21 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices spiked, with Brent topping US$100 a barrel, in the wake of military action by Russia in Ukraine.

The day range on Brent is US$94.73 to US$100.83. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$92.50 to US$99.00. Both benchmarks were up by more than 6 per cent by early Thursday morning and Brent had breached the US$105 mark for the first time since 2014.

“Overall, the price action is quite orderly, suggesting the market was positioned for this event,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.

“However, I believe this will not remain the case, particularly once the scale of the sanction response from the U.S. and Europe, and the situation on the ground in the Ukraine become clear.”

At this point, he said, a move by Brent above US$120 a barrel is “not out of the question”.

Sanctions announced early this week didn’t target energy trade, but analysts say supply concerns are now driving prices. Russia is the world’s second biggest crude producer.

“It’s not just geopolitical risk that is the problem but the further straining of supply,” OCBC economist Howie Lee said.

“Russian oil supply will disappear overnight if faced with sanctions... and OPEC can’t produce fast enough to cover this gaping hole.”

In other commodities, gold prices jumped more than 2 per cent, hitting their highest in over a year as world events pushed investors to safer holdings.

Spot gold climbed 1.8% to US$1,941.50 per ounce by, after hitting the highest since January 2021 at US$1,948.77. U.S. gold futures jumped 1.7% to US$1,943.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar fell while safe-haven currencies spiked and the Russian rouble hit a record low.

The day range on the loonie is 77.98 US cents to 78.59 US cents. The loonie was last at the low end of that spread.

Reuters reports that volatility across foreign exchange markets soared, with one commonly followed measure hitting its highest since December 2020.

The U.S. dollar index initially rose as much as 0.60 per cent to 96.762 for the first time since Jan. 31, before it gave up some of those gains.

The Swiss franc hit its highest since 2015 versus the euro at 1.029 before falling back. The euro was last down 0.3 per cent at 1.0352 francs. Japan’s yen was up 0.2 per cent at 114.74 per U.S. dollar.

The rouble weakened to as low as 89.98 per U.S. dollar.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower in the predawn period at 1.872 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 19.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press