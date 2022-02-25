Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures fell early Friday after the previous session’s late-day rally as investors continue to monitor the fast-moving situation in Ukraine. Major European markets held modest gains in morning trading. TSX futures were down.

In the predawn period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all down by roughly 1 per cent and looked set for weekly declines. On Thursday, all three managed surprise gains despite early losses amid geopolitical uncertainty. The Nasdaq closed the day up 3.34 per cent while the Dow added 0.28 per cent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.5 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day up 0.09 per cent, helped by strength in energy and tech shares.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a series of targetted financial sanctions against Russia by Western nations. But U.S. and European officials have held back on opting for the time being to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Sanctions also avoided a boycott of Russian oil.

“While the sanctions set to be imposed are on a significantly stronger scale than any previous ones announced, they are unlikely to be enough to change Putin’s calculus in the short term, given that Russia’s energy markets, along with other key exports, and access to SWIFT [Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication] were left out,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“There could also be a geographical element in yesterday’s rebound, with the perception that U.S. companies might be better insulated from events that are currently taking place in Europe,” he said in an early note.

On the corporate side, Canadian bank earnings continue on Friday with results from CIBC and National Bank.

CIBC reported said net income excluding one-off items increased to $4.08 a share in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with $3.58 a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.67 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On Thursday, Royal Bank kicked off off earnings from the country’s biggest lenders, reporting a 6-per-cent rise in profit for the first quarter. The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that the big banks now face mounting geopolitical tensions as Russia invaded Ukraine, which has compounded existing risks to the global economy from supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and high levels of inflation.

Elsewhere in the corporate landscape, Hydro One, Onex and Centerra Gold are all scheduled to report results.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.11 per cent in morning trading. Thursday’s rally on Wall Street came after the close in Europe, suggesting at least some of Friday’s strength came as stocks played catch-up. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.42 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.56 per cent and 1.23 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.95 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.59 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices reversed early gains despite supply concerns in the wake of trade sanctions on Russia.

The day range on Brent is US$96.03 to US$98.36. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$93.03 to US$95.64. Prices were up about 1 per cent in the predawn period, before falling into the red.

A day earlier, crude prices breached US$100 a barrel, with Brent breaking through US$105, before pulling back somewhat.

“Asian buyers, clearly nervous into the weekend, have piled into oil today sending prices higher once again, [on news of] reports of explosions in Kyiv,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

“The Ukraine situation will serve to keep prices elevated, as will the threat of disruptions, real or imagined, coming in an environment of already strong demand and constrained supply globally... I believe Brent crude will now trade in a US$90-110 range over the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, gold prices rose on Friday after big swings the previous day.

Spot gold gained 0.5 per cent to US$1,912.31 per ounce as of early Friday morning, after hitting its highest since September 2020 at US$1,973.96 on Thursday. It was set for a fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures, however, slid 0.6 per cent to US$1,915.00.

“I expect dips to remain supported in gold now that the fast money has disappeared, and some normality has returned to trading,” Mr. Halley said.

“Gold’s next move will be determined by whether markets receive indirect confirmation that the West has reached peak-sanctions with Russia, or whether they intend to escalate them further.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed, holding around 78 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart steadied against world currencies as markets walked back some of the previous session’s moves.

The day range on the loonie is 77.99 US cents to 78.35 US cents.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index steadied at 97.162 after climbing to its highest level since June 2020 the previous day, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was last at US$1.1175, edging 0.15 per cent lower against the U.S. dollar, having touched its lowest US$1.1106 since May 2020 on Thursday.

Britain’s pound also recovered some ground from Thursday’s tumble to trade flat against the greenback at US$1.3389, having hit a 2022 low of US$1.3272 on Thursday.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable and core orders for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for January. Estimate is a rise of 1.0 per cent from the previous month.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press