U.S. and Canadian stock index futures are lower this morning as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens, although a rise in oil prices is supporting shares of energy companies.

Citigroup slipped 1.6% in premarket trading to lead losses among the big banks as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.756%, its lowest level since Jan 3. Lower bond yields are generally less favourable for banks.

But in Canada, two more banks reported earnings that beat market expectations, which could help offset the negative impact of lower rates in their stock prices today.

Bank of Montreal reported higher first-quarter profit helped by strong retail banking revenue in Canada and the U.S. and a busy quarter for capital markets. BMO said it earned $2.6-billion, or $3.89 per share, on an adjusted basis that does not include special items, while analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $3.26 on average, according to Refinitiv. The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1.33 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s first-quarter profit rose faster than expected, driven by higher Canadian banking revenue and lower loan loss provisions. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank said it earned $2.15 per share, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.06 per share, according to Refinitiv. The country’s third-largest bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1 per share, and bought back nearly $1.1-billion in shares during the quarter. U.S.-listed shares in Scotiabank are up 0.6% in the premarket.

But the market mood is less than upbeat overall this morning.

European stock markets sagged and oil jumped back above $100 a barrel as a Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Tuesday. Russia’s defense minister said Moscow will continue its military operation in Ukraine until it achieves its goals. High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow on Monday had ended with no agreement except to keep talking.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp rose about 0.6% each as oil prices surged. Chevron also raised its share buyback program and forecast for operating cash-flow through 2026.

U.S. defense stocks, including Lockheed Martin Corp, edged higher, building on a sharp rally in the previous session.

In premarket trading, futures for the S&P 500, Dow, and TSX are all down by about half a percentage point.

The S&P 500 ended lower in volatile trading on Monday, while Canada’s TSX rallied into the close and ended slightly positive for the session. The Nasdaq also ended higher.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, is trading at 31.40 this morning after hitting its highest level since Feb. 24 in the previous session.

Several Purchasing Managers’ Indexes are being released across the globe today, including in the U.S. and Canada - providing the latest reading on the state of the manufacturing sector.

Revised PMI data released earlier today showed that momentum in euro zone manufacturing growth had already waned slightly last month, although it was still strong and firms said supply chain constraints had eased. China’s PMI numbers showed some unexpected strength.

Russia’s rouble appeared to be stabilizing after plunging as much as 30% to a record 120 per dollar after Western countries had slapped Russia with the most far-reaching sanctions ever placed on such an interconnected global economy.

Those measures include cutting Russia’s top banks from the SWIFT international financial network and sanctioning its central bank in a bid to limit Moscow’s ability to deploy its $630 billion of foreign reserves.

Sanctions though mean that the big global banks are now reluctant to trade with Russian banks and vice versa, which means there are now effectively two different rouble currency markets - one in Russia and one internationally.

Traders in London were quoting the rouble at between 101 and 105 per dollar, although it had been around 94 per dollar according to some local market prices.

Equities

Commodities

Oil prices surged are up sharply as concerns over supply disruptions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions outweighed talks of a coordinated global crude stocks release.

May Brent crude futures were up $3.63, or 3.71%, to $101.60 a barrel by 1116 GMT, after early hitting $102.32 a barrel. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) April crude futures were up $3.08, or 3.22%, at $98.80. The contract touched a high of $99.10 a barrel the previous day, ending up more than 4%.

“The fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher if the conflict escalates further,” Louise Dickson, senior oil market analyst from Rystad Energy, wrote in a note.

Major oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell, have announced plans to exit Russian operations and joint ventures while Total said it would not invest further capital in its Russian operations.

Buyers of Russian oil are facing difficulty over payments and vessel availability due to sanctions with BP cancelling fuel oil loadings from a Russian Black Sea port.

Still, the market mood was helped by the United States and allies discussing a coordinated release of crude stocks to mitigate supply disruption. That release could reach 60 million to 70 million barrels, media outlets reported.

“OPEC will likely stick to its original plan of a monthly 400,000 bpd increase, which will not alleviate fears,” Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers - including Russia - will meet on Wednesday.

“The U.S. is coordinating an additional SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) release and today, the IEA’s extraordinary meeting should also address the issue of energy security. These might provide short-term relief,” Varga added.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is set to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday to discuss what role its members can play in stabilising the oil market.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”, exports some 4 million to 5 million barrels per day of crude oil, and 2 million to 3 million barrels per day of refined products.

Meanwhile, Asia’s factories sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the coronavirus pandemic was having less of an impact on business, implying an uptick in oil demand.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar is trading broadly higher against its major currency peers this morning, but not so much Canada, which is almost flat at this point.

“The CAD is holding up well in an environment that has been less than favourable in the recent past,” noted Scotiabank forex strategists in a note. “Weak stock market trends and elevated volatility (VIX back above 30) are proving less of a drag on the CAD’s performance this morning. Firm crude oil, with WTI nearing $100 again, and gains in metals markets are providing some offset for the CAD—as are Canada’s weak economic and financial links with Russia.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ban on Russian oil imports announced late Monday was seen largely a a symbolic gesture.

Investors are awaiting Canada real GDP number for the fourth quarter, to be released at 830 am. Consensus is for annualized growth of 6.5%.

However, the report isn’t likely to move markets much, given the proximity to this week’s big event for Canadian markets: Wednesday’s Bank of Canada policy decision. A 25 basis point hike in interest rates remains widely expected.

Other corporate news

U.S. cannabis firm Green Thumb Industries Inc’s fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday beat estimates with a 37.4% jump, bolstered by growth in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses.

Other earnings today include: Aecon Group Inc.; Canfor Corp.; Element Fleet Management Corp.; First National Financial Corp.; George Weston Ltd.; Kinaxis Inc.; Salesforce.com Inc.; Target Corp.; Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Economic news

Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for February released throughout the world, including in China, Japan, UK and Euro area.

Consumer price indexes released in Germany and Italy.

Monetary policy meting in Australia.

830 am ET. Canada real GDP for the fourth quarter. Consensus is for annualized growth of 6.5%. An unchanged reading is expected for the month of December.

930 am ET. Canada’s Markit Manufacturing PMI for February.

945 am ET. U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for February

10 am ET. U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for February.

10 am ET. U.S. construction spending for January. It’s expected to decline 0.2%.

9 pm ET. U.S. President Biden delivers State of the Union Address.

North American auto sales numbers for February expected to be released.

