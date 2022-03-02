U.S. and Canadian stock index futures notched cautious gains on Wednesday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony for clues on interest rates as the Ukraine crisis exacerbates concerns about inflation and growth.

The mood remained dour across global stock markets as Brent crude jumped to near eight-year highs and metal prices rallied after Western sanctions disrupted transport of commodities exported by Russia.

Wall Street indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday with financial stocks bearing much of the damage as investors weighed the impact of harsh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Canadian stocks also closed lower, but losses were limited to about half a percentage point because of rallies in the energy and precious metals sectors.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hike interest rates a quarter of a percentage point when it announces its latest policy decision at 10 am ET this morning. The accompanying statement will be scrutinized for clues on how aggressive the bank may become in tightening monetary policy further in the months ahead.

Among U.S. stocks this morning, Morgan Stanley rose 1.0% in premarket trading to lead gains among the big banks after two days of sharp declines. Shares of energy companies resumed their march higher as oil prices spiked above $110 a barrel.

The S&P 500 banks index is down 7% so far this week as U.S. Treasury yields dropped amid a flight to safe-haven debt, while expectations of aggressive policy tightening by the Fed appeared to ease.

Powell will testify at 10 a.m. ET before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee and his comments on the economy in nearly five weeks will confront a situation that has become markedly more complex since January.

“Lawmakers of both parties will grill him about soaring prices, the latest business surveys and energy prices suggest there’s more inflation in the pipeline, and yet the markets are dialing back bets for tightening,” wrote Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at online broker XM in a note.

“Someone has to be wrong here. We’ll find out today what really scares the Fed - geopolitical uncertainty or spiraling inflation.”

Traders now see a 5% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Fed at its March meeting. IRPR

Russia said its forces took control the first sizable city, seizing Kherson, in south Ukraine, as fighting raged around the country. Kremlin said its delegations are ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine.

Companies around the world announced they were severing ties with Russia - Boeing Co suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines, Apple Inc stopped sales of iPhones and other products and oil major Exxon Mobil said it would exit the country.

Ahead of the opening bell, Dow e-minis were up 172 points, or 0.52%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 23.75 points, or 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 99 points, or 0.71%.

European stocks are choppy this morning. The STOXX 600 index of European equities was down earlier this morning but just ahead of the North American opening bell was up by about 0.3%.

Commodities

Oil prices surged on Wednesday as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying Ukraine conflict, while traders scrambled to seek alternative oil sources in an already tight market.

Brent crude futures rose by more than $8, touching a peak of $113.02 a barrel, the highest since June 2014, before easing to $111.53, up by $6.56 or 6.3% by 0950 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also jumped more than $8 a barrel, hitting the highest since August 2013 before losing some steam to trade up $6.39 or 6.2% to $109.80 a barrel.

“Due to limited diversification options, any disruption to Russia’s energy exports will result in another energy crisis in Europe,” said Kaho Yu, principal Asia analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

“Although the U.S. has called for a global oil reserve release, oil prices are likely to remain above $100 unless significant alternative supplies enter the market.”

Trade in Russian oil was in disarray as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for crude as Western sanctions and pullouts by private companies squeezed Russia.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up about about a quarter of a U.S. cent in early trading, finding support from stronger crude prices. Currency and bond markets will have a lot to absorb today, with the Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rates for the first time since 2018, and Powell giving his testimony at around the same time of the day.

Other corporate news

Nordstrom Inc surged 30.9% after the department store chain forecast upbeat full-year revenue and profit.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise gained 5.8% after the IT and hardware firm raised its FY22 profit outlook due to robust demand and profitability.

Earnings include: Best Buy Co. Inc.; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; Denison Mines Corp.; Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.; Dollar Tree Inc.; ECN Capital Corp.; E-L Financial Corp. Ltd.; Laurentian Bank of Canada; NFI Group Inc.; Secure Energy Services Inc.; Tourmaline Oil Corp.; Winpak Ltd.

Economic news

815 am ET. US ADP National employment report

10 am ET. Bank of Canada policy announcement.

10 am ET. Fed Chair Powell testifies to the House Financial Services Committee

2pm U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book

With files from Reuters