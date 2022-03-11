Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures saw gains early Friday but key indexes were still down for the week so far as volatility continues to roil global markets. Major European indexes were in positive territory in morning trading. TSX futures were firmer with crude prices up.

Futures linked to key U.S. indexes were modestly positive in the early premarket period after a choppy night. All three had a down day on Thursday and were negative for the week to this point, with the Dow on track for its fifth week of losses. The S&P/TSX Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.41 per cent yesterday helped by gains in energy and materials shares.

Sentiment took a hit after figures showed the annual rate of inflation hit 7.9 per cent in February, a four-decade high. The report comes ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve policy announcement. Economists are expecting the powerful U.S. central bank to begin hiking rates.

“The central banks are increasingly concerned about inflation, and the major ones start giving out signals that they won’t let inflation run too hot, even if it means a slower growth,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Associated Press reported early Friday that Russia had widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time as troops kept up pressure on the capital, Kyiv. However, sentiment improved after reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were certain “positive shifts” in talks with Ukraine. Putin did not elaborate.

In this country, investors get February jobs numbers before the start of trading.

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said that bank is expecting the report to show a 125,000 rebound in jobs in February, helped by the latest round of reopenings although an end to restrictions didn’t come until March.

“Even so, a number of service sector workers were able to return to their jobs, which will provide a lift to hospitality and recreation,” he said.

“...In past pandemic waves, employment declines have been quickly recouped, and we expect that to be the case once again, with more than half of January’s drop reversed in February and the rest expected to come in March as restrictions were fully unwound,” he said in a report this week.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.10 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.61 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.05 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.61 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced but still looked set for a weekly decline as markets struggle to assess the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and the conflict in Ukraine.

The day range on Brent is US$107.13 to US$112.94. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$104.48 to US$109.79. Both benchmarks were up by about 3 per cent in the predawn period after declining Thursday.

Brent was off about 5 per cent so far in a volatile week that saw it touch its highest level in 14 years on Monday. WTI is down more than 6 per cent.

“Both contracts could well move sharply below US$100 a barrel from here on any news perceived as easing supply disruptions,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Similarly, both contracts could easily be back at US$115.00+ on any negative headlines, it’s just that sort of market.”

In other commodities, gold prices slid but looked headed for a second week of gains after talks this week between Russia and Ukraine failed to yield progress.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent to US$1,990.09 per ounce early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 per cent to US$1,992.50.

“To a large degree it’s going to be a war-driven trade again. But what’s going to cap sentiment in the absence of any war-time escalation is the FOMC, which is going to be a little bit more hawkish than what markets have currently priced in,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady, trading above 78 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart edged up against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.13 US cents to 78.42 US cents.

Canadian investors get the February jobs report Friday morning.

“RBC economists look for the February employment count to retrace three-quarters of the 200,000 January drop during the latest virus wave,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“The brunt of the impact in January was felt (once again) in the high-contact hospitality sectors – and in regions (Ontario and Quebec) that imposed more aggressive virus containment measures. But virus spread and restrictions have eased since late January.”

On world markets, the U.S. dollar was last up 0.7 per cent to 116.97 yen after touching its highest level since January 2017 ahead of next week’s Fed policy decision.

The dollar rose against a basket of peers by 0.37 per cent to 98.730, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro edged 0.1 per cent lower to US$1.0975 in early trading, after rising as high as US$1.11215 on Thursday in a choppy day.

More company news

European Union and British antitrust authorities launched parallel investigations on Friday into a 2018 online display advertising deal between Google and Facebook. Alphabet unit Google and Facebook, whose parent company is now called Meta, defended the “Jedi Blue” deal, which the EU said may thwart ad tech rivals and disadvantage publishers in online display advertising. So-called header bidding allows publishers, such as news providers, to offer ad space to multiple ad exchanges and networks simultaneously, potentially generating more ad revenue. The Jedi Blue agreement enables Meta via its Meta Audience Network, to participate in Google’s Open Bidding program, which is a rival to header bidding.

Deutsche Bank said it was not withdrawing completely from Russia, drawing anger from investors and contrasting with Wall Street banks which are severing ties with the country over its invasion of Ukraine. Banks and asset managers have joined many other Western companies in pulling back from Russia following a raft of sanctions on the country. “We are often asked why we are not withdrawing completely from Russia. The answer is that this would go against our values,” Chief Executive Christian Sewing said in a note to Deutsche Bank staff on Thursday. He added that it would not “be the right thing to do in terms of managing those client relationships and helping them to manage their situation”.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s capacity utilization for Q4.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for Q4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for March.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press