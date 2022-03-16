Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures advanced ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day. Major European markets were also positive. TSX futures rose as crude prices gained.

In the early premarket period, Dow futures were up by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures both rose by more than 1 per cent. On Tuesday, key U.S. indexes saw a positive day with the Dow adding nearly 600 points. The S&P 500 rose 2.14 per cent, ending a three-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq gained nearly 3 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.3 per cent after hitting its lowest level since March 1 early in the session.

On Wednesday, investors will have a close eye on the Fed, which delivers its rate announcement at 2 p.m. ET. Markets are widely expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point, the first increase since 2018. Traders will also be paying close attention to the Fed’s future guidance for hints about the timing of further increases. Some economists are expecting as many as six hikes this year.

“The Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points and signal that this is the beginning of a series of hikes,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note.

“With an uncertain outlook over the medium-term, the Fed will hold off committing any additional beyond 5 hikes for the year. There is no benefit to overcommit on tightening expectations given all the geopolitical risk and inflation uncertainty that is on the table and potential recession risk from abroad.”

In this country, investors will get a reading on February inflation before the start of trading. In January, the annual rate of inflation spiked to 5.1 per cent, its highest in three decades. Economists are expecting to see a further increase in the February report.

“RBC economists expect Canada’s CPI report for February to show a firm 5.4 per cent year-over-year increase,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Inflation will likely rise closer to 6 per cent in March on the back of surging pump prices. Commodity prices for products including wheat and metals have risen sharply too, and are expected to dominate the near-term inflation outlook.”

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Alexandra Posadzki reports Anthony Lacavera’s Globalive Capital Inc. has made a bid to buy Shaw Communications Inc.’s Freedom Mobile for $3.75-billion as Rogers looks to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Calgary-based Shaw. Rogers’ $26-billion takeover of Shaw is under review by three regulators: the Competition Bureau, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. Both companies have said they expect the deal to close by the end of June.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 2.19 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.37 per cent. Germany’s DAX advanced 2.63 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 2.45 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.64 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 9.08 per cent, its best showing since 2008. That index is still off more than 2 per cent for the week after posting losses on Monday and Tuesday.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher as markets remain volatile amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The day range on Brent is US$98.86 to US$103.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$94.90 to US$99.22. Both contracts rose roughly 2 per cent in the predawn period after falling as much as US$ a barrel early in the session.

Fighting in Ukraine continues to be a key driver. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address released early on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed, according to Reuters.

“Whether markets are now reaching a point of pricing in Ukraine, is too early to say,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

“The perpetual mega-bull gnomes of the stock market will say yes, but if we take the example of China tech stocks over the last six months, that light at the end of the tunnel has sadly been the train coming the other way each time.”

Later in the session, markets will get weekly U.S. inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute figures showed that crude stocks rose by 3.8 million barrels last week. Gasoline inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, tracking firmer global risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart dipped against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.27 US cents to 78.63 US cents.

Canadian investors will get February inflation numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, held below 99, from as high as 99.415 at the start of last week. The index last stood at 98.853, down 0.08 per cent from Tuesday, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.17 per cent to US$1.09710, from a low of US$1.08060 on March 7.

Britain’s pound rose 0.08 per cent to US$1.3053, ticking up from a 16-month low of US$1.3000 in the previous session, with the Bank of England announcing its policy decision on Thursday. The bank is seen raising rates by a quarter percentage point.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s CPI for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for January.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press