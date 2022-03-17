Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Thursday following the previous session’s rally as the Federal Reserve kicked off what is expected to be a round of interest rate hikes. In Europe, markets were modestly positive in early going. TSX futures were little changed.

Futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes were all hovering around break even in the predawn period. On Wednesday, the Dow marked its third day of gains, adding more than 500 points while the Nasdaq advanced 3.77 per cent and the S&P 500 rose more than 2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day 1.33-per-cent higher.

The gains came after the Fed delivered its expected 25-basis-point increase, the first in more than three years, and indicated that it would continue along that path as it looks to battle inflationary pressures. Sentiment was also underpinned by some signs of progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia.

“It is now clear that the Fed’s and [U.S. President Joe] Biden’s top priority is now the price stability and there will be at least one 25bp hike in all of the next 6 meetings to come,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The famous dot plot shows that the benchmark rate could end the year at about 1.90%, and then rise to about 2.8% next year, with dots placed above 3% for this year, and 3.50% for the next showing that some members are really serious about bringing inflation to the 2% target.”

She said the market is now expecting to see a 75-basis-point increase over the next two Fed meetings, suggesting one move will be by half a percentage point.

In this country, investors will get results from Candarm maker MDA Ltd ahead of the open. Power Corp. reports after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.48 per cent in early trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.26 per cent with investors awaiting the latest policy decision from the Bank of England. That central bank is expected to hike rates by a quarter percentage point. Germany’s DAX added 0.10 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.28 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 3.46 per cent on a strong handoff from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng spiked 7.04 per cent helped by gains in tech and property stocks.

Commodities

Crude prices advanced in early going, although remained weaker for the week so far, as demand concerns continue underpin sentiment.

The day range on Brent is US$97.75 to US$102.13. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$94.85 to US$98.69. Both benchmarks were up about 3 per cent in the premarket period.

On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency said markets could lose three million barrels a day of Russian crude from April.

“Questions about how much Russian oil will continue to swing and uncertainty in how bad crude demand destruction will get will keep energy markets jittery,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA, said in a note.

In other commodities, gold prices advanced, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,936.26 per ounce, after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at US$1,894.70 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 1.3 per cent to US$1,934.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, trading around 79 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.74 US cents to 79.05 US cents.

On Wednesday, the loonie saw its highest level in more than a week against the greenback after new figures showed the annual rate of inflation rose to 5.7 per cent in February, bolstering the case for aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Thursday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures its strength against six trading currencies, fell 0.3 per cent.

The euro gained 0.3 per cent to a one-week high of $1.167, according to figures from Reuters.

Japan’s yen fell 0.1 per cent to 118.67, near its lowest since February 2016, hit on Wednesday at 119.12 as the Bank of Japan ruled out tightening monetary policy.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. weekly initial jobless claims.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for February.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for February.

