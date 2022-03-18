Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures fell early Friday although key indexes looked set for solid weekly gains. Major European markets were little changed in morning trading after talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded little progress. TSX futures were down modestly despite a gain in crude prices.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three main U.S. stock indexes were all in the red, with Dow futures off by more than 100 points. The Dow has seen gains for the four previous sessions while the S&P is coming off a three-day streak of wins. At this point, the S&P is up nearly 5 per cent on the week, its best showing since late 2020. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which closed up 1.33 per cent on Thursday, has gained about 6 per cent on the week so far. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday’s session up 1.41 per cent at a record high.

On Friday, investors will continue to monitor developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to talk to China’s President Xi Jinping and is expected to warn that Beijing against supporting Russia’s war efforts. Sentiment has also been helped though the week by optimism over peach talks between Russia and Ukraine, although a fourth day of negotiations ended with few signs of significant progress.

“Markets are trying to make sense of a hawkish FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] that announced a dovish rate [U.S.] hike and believes it can tighten aggressively while maintaining growth,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Not helping was a lack of clarity from the Ukraine-Russia talks, on what so much of the market’s recent asset class price action has been built on.”

In this country, investors will get January retail sales figures from Statistics Canada ahead of the opening bell.

“The preliminary estimate for retail sales in January was up 2.4 per cent,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said in a note.

“RBC’s own tracking of card spending is pointing to another firm reading for February alongside a sharp rebound in travel and hospitality spending, as pandemic restrictions eased.”

On the corporate side, Power Corp. said it earned $626-million or 93 cents per share in the fourth quarter, up from $623-million or 92 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted profit for the quarter totalled $676-million or $1 per share, in line with analyst forecasts and up from $627-million or 93 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The results were released after Thursday’s close.

On Wall Street, shares of Federal Express were down more than 3 per cent in premarket trading after the company’s adjusted net income for the fiscal third quarter increased almost 30 per cent to US$1.22-billion, or US$4.59 per share. However, that missed analysts’ call for a profit of US$4.64 per share, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S Estimates.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.17 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.48 per cent and 0.62 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.65 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.41 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were firmer on persistent supply concerns but still remained on track for weekly declines amid continued market volatility.

The day range on Brent is US$106.56 to US$109.59. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$103.10 to US$106.28. Brent gained roughly 9 per cent on Thursday while WTI jumped about 8 per cent.

Both benchmarks, however, are down about 4 per cent for the week so far.

“Oil spiked higher on the IEA oil supply warning although Asian buyers for the last couple of previous sessions had enthusiastically bought the dips under US$100.00 a barrel,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said.

“A weaker U.S. dollar was also a tailwind.”

In other commodities, gold prices fell on Friday and were on track for their worst week since late November.

Spot gold slipped 0.4 per cent to US$1,935.59 per ounce by early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,933.80. Gold is down more than 2 per cent for the week.

“The Ukraine situation isn’t as intense as it was, so the anxiety isn’t really there to drive gold up as a safe-haven,” Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, trading above 79 US cents, as its U.S. counterpart looked set for its first down week in six against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.07 US cents to 79.40 US cents.

Canadian investors get January retail sales figures before the start of trading.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index paused for a breath on Friday, recovering slightly to 98.049 after declining every other day this week, and set for a 1.08 per cent loss over the period, Reuters reported.

The euro was slightly weaker at US$1.10835 on Friday, but up 1.62 per cent for the week.

Britain’s pound gained 0.15 per cent to US$1.3166, putting it on track for a 0.97% weekly advance.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s New Housing Price Index for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for February.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press