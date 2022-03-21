Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Monday as crude prices remain volatile and investors cautiously watch developments in Ukraine. Major European markets were little changed. TSX futures were modestly lower.

Ahead of the North American open, futures linked to all three key indexes dipped into the red. Last week, the S&P added more than 6 per cent for its best weekly showing since 2020. The Dow gained more than 5 per cent while the Nasdaq finished the week up 8.1 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Friday’s session up 0.22 per cent.

“There appears to be a growing disconnect between what markets are doing and what is happening on the ground in Ukraine and the increasingly brutal measures that Russian forces are taking in trying to wear down resistance to their occupation, including the use of hypersonic missiles,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“While markets appear to be focusing on the fact that peace talks are taking place, there is also little evidence that they are actually leading anywhere, given the distance between the two sides in respect of what they will accept.”

Reuters reported Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on “critical” issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far.

Elsewhere, China’s Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said a Boeing 737 carrying 132 people crashed in mountains in south China on Monday on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou. The number of casualties was not immediately known.

In this country, a work stoppage at CP rail is entering its second day

More than 3,000 CP Rail conductors, engineers, train and yard workers represented by Teamsters Canada Rail Conference are off the job after the two sides failed to reach a deal before a weekend deadline set by the union and the company. The disruption has raised concerns about the impact on the already strained supply chain and has put pressure on Ottawa to help find a resolution.

On Wall Street, Nike Inc. reports earnings after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.04 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.47 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.08 per cent while France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.06 per cent.

In Asia, markets in Japan were closed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.89 per cent, erasing early gains.

Commodities

Crude prices jumped in early going, driven by the possibility of EU sanctions on Russian oil.

The day range on Brent is US$107.06 to US$112.91. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$104.08 to US$109.77. Both benchmarks were up by more than 3 per cent in early going after gaining more than 1 per cent last week.

Talks are scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and European Union governments for a series of summits aimed at toughening sanctions against Russia in response to the attack on Ukraine. EU governments will weigh whether to join the U.S. in placing an embargo on oil from Russia, Reuters reports.

CMC’s Michael Hewson also said Monday’s price gains also followed attacks by Houthi rebels on various Saudi Aramco oil and gas sites across Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

“Some production was temporarily disrupted, with the attack another unwelcome reminder of the uncertainty currently affecting global oil markets at this time,” he said.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as investors again opted for safer holdings.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,924.45 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at US$1,924.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little change while its U.S. counterpart held relatively steady against a group of global counterparts.

The day range on the loonie is 79.12 US cents to 79.44 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was slightly firmer at 98.335.

The euro was at US$1.1038, 0.17-per-cent lower, and Britain’s pound was at US$1.3156 off 0.16 per cent with the future direction of both dependent on the war in Ukraine, which has hurt expectations of European economic growth, according to Reuters.

Economic news

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press