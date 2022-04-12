Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were weaker early Tuesday as investors await key U.S. inflation figures. Major European markets were down in early trading. TSX futures also slid modestly despite a bounce in crude prices on supply concerns.

In the early premarket period, futures were largely in the red, although off early morning lows. The moves come after a losing session on Monday which saw the Dow and S&P 500 end down more than 1 per cent while the Nasdaq closed off more than 2 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished 0.38-per-cent lower.

Key for investors will be the release of March U.S. inflation numbers before the start of trading. Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation to spike as high as 8.5 per cent, the highest level since the early 1980s.

“Fed’s Loretta [Mester] said that price growth will probably remain above the 2 per cent mark into next year, though the overall trajectory will be downward,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“A more relevant question is, will they continue progress higher from the actual levels - and despite the Fed tightening - or will they top before they hit the 9 or even the 10 per cent mark, before they start easing.”

In this country, all eyes are on the Bank of Canada, which makes its latest policy decision on Wednesday morning. Economists are looking for an aggressive move by the central bank, raising its key rate by as much as half a percentage point. That would be the central bank’s first oversized rate move in decades.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.50 per cent in early trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.42 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell by 1.01 per cent and 0.90 per cent. Shares in Europe were hit by news that an undisclosed investor sold stakes of more than 5 per cent in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. Shares of both banks fell on the news.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.81 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.46 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices recouped some of the previous session’s losses after Shanghai eased some COVID-19 restrictions and OPEC said it wouldn’t be possible to increase production enough to offset lost Russian supply.

The day range on Brent is US$98.90 to US$101.91. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$94.84 to US$97.68. Both benchmarks lost about 4 per cent on Monday.

“The oil market is still vulnerable to a major shock if Russian energy is sanctioned, and that risk remains on the table,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a recent note.

“China’s COVID situation will likely see growing resistance as these massive lockdowns are occurring as severe illness cases remain extremely low, but changes to the zero-COVID policy won’t happen for many months.

Crude markets drew some support from news this week that more than 7,000 residential units in Shanghai had been classified as lower-risk areas. The move helped offset some of the recent concern about the impact of lower demand in China amid continued efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the European Union is drafting proposals for an EU oil embargo on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. That comes as OPEC said as many as 7 million barrels per day of Russian oil and other liquids could be lost due to sanctions and voluntary actions and that production increases wouldn’t be able to replace that lost output.

Later in the session, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. crude inventory reports with fresh figures from the American Petroleum Institute. A Reuters poll showed U.S. crude oil inventories likely rose by 1.4 million barrels last week after three weeks of declines.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,956.78 per ounce by early Tuesday morning after touching its best level in almost a month on Monday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.6 per cent at US$1,960.30.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower, trading around 79 US cents, while its U.S. counterpart held steady against a group of world currencies, supported by high yields.

The day range on the loonie is US$78.97 US cents to 79.19 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar. The Bank of Canada makes its next interest rate announcement on Wednesday morning.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index edged 0.12-per-cent higher to 100.15, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro fell 0.19 per cent to US$1.08625 early Tuesday, after surging in the previous day to US$1.09550.

Britain’s pound was down 0.17 per cent at US$1.30075 after U.K. employment data showed jobless rate slid.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note touched 2.8360 per cent in early going, its highest level since late 2018.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for March.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press