Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed Thursday ahead of a slew of earnings from some of the biggest U.S. banks. Major European markets were mixed as investors await the latest policy decision from the European Central Bank. TSX futures were modestly lower as crude prices slid.

Futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes were trading near break even in the early premarket period ahead of the final session of the holiday-shortened week. On Wednesday, the Dow and S&P 500 each rose about 1 per cent while the Nasdaq gained 2.03 per cent, ending a three-day losing streak. The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.56 per cent on the day on gains in tech and energy shares.

On Thursday morning, earnings will continue to drive trading.

“Earnings season is here and so far the takeaway is that the short-term outlook for the economy is pretty good and that the consumer is handling widespread price increases,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

This morning U.S. investors will get results from big U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. On Wednesday, shares of JPMorgan finished down more than 3 per cent after the bank reported a 42-per-cent decline in quarterly profit with high inflation and the crisis in Ukraine hitting dealmaking activity.

In Canada, Cogeco Inc. posted an increase of almost 8 per cent in second-quarter profit.

The Montreal-based company said net income attributable to shareholders was $118.8-million or $2.29 per diluted share for the period, up from $110.2-million or $2.11 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter increased 14.5 per cent to $748.1-million, from $653.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Cogeco was expected to earn $2.27 per share on $741.2-million of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

On the economic side, Canadian investors will get a reading on monthly survey of manufacturing and wholesale trade figures for February before the opening bell. South of the border, markets will get U.S. retail sales and jobless claims figures.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.06 per cent ahead of the latest policy announcement from the ECB. That bank is expected to hold steady on policy. On Wednesday the Bank of Canada hiked rates by half a percentage point, its biggest move in decades. New Zealand’s central bank increased rates by a similar amount.

Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.23 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.10 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.22 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.67 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gave back some of the previous session’s gains in early going with markets weighing a spike in U.S. oil inventories against continued supply concerns.

The day range on Brent is US$107.01 to US$108.91. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$102.46 to US$104.33. Both contracts rose more than 3 per cent on Wednesday.

In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said oil stocks rose by more than 9 million barrels last week, far more than analysts had forecast. However, U.S. gasoline stocks fell 3.6 million barrels last week and distillate inventories also declined.

“I expect Brent to remain in a choppy US$100 to US$120 range, with WTI in a US$95 to US$115.00 range,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said, also noting that trading is likely to be thin Thursday ahead of the long weekend.

Meanwhile, supply worries continue to underpin prices. The International Energy Agency on Wednesday warned that “from May onwards, close to 3 million barrels per day could be offline as the full impact of a widening customer-driven voluntary embargo on Moscow comes into effect.”

Reuters also reported that global trading houses are also planning to curtail crude and fuel purchases from Russia’s state-controlled oil companies in May.

In other commodities, gold prices edged lower but remained on track for a second week of gains.

Spot gold slid 0.3 per cent to US$1,972.17 per ounce. Gold had gained for the past six sessions. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 per cent at US$1,977.20.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar gained after the Bank of Canada hiked rates by half a percentage point while its U.S. counterpart slid against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.47 US cents to 79.75 US cents.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada hiked its key rate by 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent, its biggest move in two decades. Economists had widely expected the half point increase as the central bank looks to temper rising inflation.

“While the initial reaction in FX markets and Canadian bonds to [Wednesday’s] BoC decision was relatively muted, the bank’s decision to hike by 50 basis points and sound hawkish has helped bond yields remain relatively stable amid a broad G10 bond bid,” Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis with Monex Canada, said in a note.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was down 0.1 per cent at 99.702, after touching its highest of 100.520 since May 2020 on Wednesday, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, after hitting its lowest since March on Wednesday, rose 0.12 per cent to US$1.09050, ahead of the ECB policy meeting.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up modestly at 2.692 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s manufacturing sales and new orders for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 9.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for April (preliminary reading).

ECB monetary policy meeting

