Equities

Wall Street futures slid early Monday as investors brace for a slew of earnings from big companies through the week, including results from major tech names. TSX futures were also slightly weaker with crude prices wavering. Major European markets remained closed for the day.

Ahead of the North American open, futures tied to key U.S. indexes were all modestly lower. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow all posted losses last week. Trading was closed Friday for the holiday weekend. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Thursday’s session up 0.08 per cent.

“The TSX continues to hold up well in this environment, with a lot of exposure to what works in an inflationary and rising-rate environment,” BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a recent note.

“Energy has clearly helped, but telecom has been in favour thanks to reliable dividend growth, while utilities and REITs (where you would worry about rate sensitivity) have been stellar because their ability to pass on price/rent increases and grow payouts,” he said.

On Wall Street, earnings will continue to dominate with investors keeping an eye on guidance provided by companies amid spiking inflationary pressures. Early Monday, U.S. investors get results from Bank of America. Later in the week, earnings are due from Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble , Netflix and Tesla among others.

In this country, inflation will also be at the forefront after the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by half a percentage point last week. Statistics Canada releases its reading on consumer prices in March on Wednesday.

In February, the annual rate of inflation hit 5.7 per cent, its highest since 1991. It was also the second consecutive month that the rate rose above 5 per cent. For March, economists are expecting to see a monthly increase in the consumer price index of 1 per cent, pushing the annual rate of inflation to 6.2 per cent.

“Soaring gasoline prices are expected to account for almost a quarter of the increase — and half of the price rise from February as energy surged higher on the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Home buying costs (realtor and broker fees, etc) have accounted for another 20 per cent of the increase.”

On the corporate side, Canadian earnings get rolling with results due Wednesday from Rogers Communications and grocer Metro on Thursday.

Overseas, most major European markets remained closed on Monday for the Easter weekend.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.08 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.49 per cent. Early Monday, China reported faster-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter although the cost of COVID-19 lockdowns were beginning to become evident.

Commodities

Crude prices were modestly lower in early going amid continuing concerns about a demand slowdown in China offset by tighter supply as the Ukraine crisis continues.

The day range on Brent is US$110.71 to US$113.80. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$106.00 to US$108.55. Early in the session, Brent touched its best level since late March before pulling back.

“Some Asian investors booked profits as they became worried about slowing demand in China,” Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities, said.

Early Monday, China posted better-than-forecast first quarter GDP growth, but the report also showed some weakness in the final month as COVID-19 lockdowns took hold. Figures also showed China refined 2 per cent less crude in March compared with the same month a year ago, according to Reuters.

In other commodities, gold prices hit their highest since mid-March as investors sough safer holdings.

Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at US$1,989.65 per ounce by early Monday, hitting its highest since March 11. U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 per cent at $1,993.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker alongside wavering crude prices and uncertain global sentiment while its U.S. counterpart held near a two-year high against the euro.

The day range on the loonie is 79.09 US cents to 79.32 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar. Investors are now bracing for Wednesday’s March inflation figures.

On world markets, trading remained thin with many jurisdictions overseas remaining closed for the holiday weekend.

Overnight, the U.S. dollar remained near a two-year high against the euro, buoyed by recent hawkish comments from Fed officials.

The euro was flat around US$1.08, just off last week’s low of US$1.0758, a level unseen since April 2020, according to figures from Reuters.

The yen fell nearly 2 per cent against the greenback last week. It was the sixth week of losses against the U.S. dollar. The yen is now 10 per cent below where it was at the beginning of last month, Reuters reports.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press