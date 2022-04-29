Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were in the red early Friday with tech shares under pressure by weakness in Amazon and Apple shares in the wake of their latest results. Major European markets were higher in morning trading but still on course for a loss for the month. TSX futures were modestly positive.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all negative. A day earlier, all three posted solid gains as volatility continues to rule the markets. The Nasdaq added more than 3 per cent by Thursday’s close while the Dow and S&P 500 gained 1.85 per cent and 2.47 per cent, respectively. All three are negative for the month. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 1.82 per cent.

“The petrified tail-chasing we have seen this week as equity markets swing from ‘we’re all doomed, get me out,’ to ‘I don’t want to miss the absolute bottom of the stock market, get me in’ is perhaps indicative of the state of confusion out there,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.

“These sorts of periods of volatility usually happen before a big directional move. Markets are being buffeted by wars, inflation, slowdowns, overheating economies, supply chain disruptions, energy shortages and monetary policy moves etc.”

On Friday, investors will be watching Amazon shares. The stock was down more than 8 per cent in premarket trading after the online retail giant forecast current-quarter sales below forecasts. Amazon forecast net sales of between US$116-billion and US$121-billion for the second quarter. Analysts were expecting US$125.48-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company also reported a loss of US$3.8-billion, or US$7.56 per share in the most recent quarter, compared with a profit of US$8.1-billion, or US$15.79 per share, a year earlier. The loss partly reflected a $7.6-billion decline in the value of its stake in electric vehicle maker Rivian.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. shares were also weaker despite an earnings beat. Apple’s overall fiscal second-quarter revenue was US$97.3-billion, up 8.6 per cent from last year and higher than analysts’ average estimate of US$93.89-billion, according to Refinitiv data. However, the company also cautioned that supply chain issues could hit revenue in the current quarter.

On Friday, Wall Street investors will get earnings from energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron. In Canada, Exxon-owned Imperial Oil also reports.

Elsewhere, Canadian investors will also get a reading on how the Canadian economy was performing in February, with the release of fresh GDP figures from Statistics Canada.

“RBC Economics expects February GDP to post an increase of around 0.8 per cent month-over-month - close to preliminary estimates,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“Retail sales volumes edged lower in February (down 0.4%), but the travel and hospitality sector rebounded sharply after slowing in January. The preliminary estimate of March GDP will also likely show another solid increase.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.06 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.32 per cent and 1.15 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng spiked 4.01 per cent on gains in Chinese tech shares. Markets in Japan were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices were up in early going and headed for a monthly gain as supply concerns continue to underpin the market.

The day range on Brent is US$106.60 to US$109. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$104.54 to US$106.58. Brent rose by more than 2 per cent on Thursday while WTI added more than 3 per cent. Both contracts are on track for a fifth month of gains.

“Besides the usual tractor pull and the battle between China lockdowns and the expected decline in Russian production, oil traders also acknowledge that EU policymakers have the unenviable task of cutting Russian oil dependency without instantaneously tipping the EU economy into recession while simultaneously compensating Russia via higher oil prices for its remaining exports,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Meanwhile, traders are also now looking ahead to the next meeting by OPEC+ members, set for May 5. Reuters, citing six sources from the group, says OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing production plan and agree to another small output increase for June.

In other commodities, gold prices were firmer but looked set for their first monthly drop since January as more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve loom.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$1,905.67 per ounce by early Friday morning, but had lost about 1.6 per cent so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 per cent at $1,908.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart pulled back from 20-year highs against a basket of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.03 US cents to 78.59 US cents.

Canadian investors get February GDP numbers before the open, with economists expecting an increase of 0.8 per cent for the month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.7 per cent on the day at 102.91, but still set for a 4.7 per cent gain in April, according to figures from Reuters. That would be the best monthly showing since 2015.

The euro was on track for a 4.4-per-cent monthly decline against the U.S. dollar and set for its worst month since 2015.

The British pound edged higher to US$1.256 as the U.S. dollar weakened, but was still set for its biggest monthly drop since 2016, Reuters reported.

More company news

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations on Thursday on worries of weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. The company expects current-quarter adjusted profit of 70 U.S. cents per share on revenue of about US$18-billion, below analysts’ average estimate of 83 U.S. cents per share on US$18.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly GDP for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q1.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press