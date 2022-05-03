Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Tuesday after another day of volatility as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting. Major European markets were largely positive. TSX futures were modestly positive.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all fractionally higher in the early premarket period as markets look to build on Monday’s gains. That session saw wild swings with the Nasdaq dropping more than 1 per cent at one point before finishing up 1.63 per cent in a late-day rebound. The S&P 500 and Dow rose 0.57 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively. The S&P/TSX Composite couldn’t match the gains and finished down 0.34 per cent.

“It’s impressive how U.S. stocks can recover nearly 2 per cent on no noteworthy news,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in an early note.

“So chalk it up to mystery dip buyers (whoever they are) despite most everyone in the “tradingverse” being wary ahead of critical central bank decisions this week that will likely see Fed deliver its most significant increase since 2000.”

The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting Tuesday. It culminates Wednesday afternoon with the central bank’s rate decision. Markets are expecting to see a half percentage point rate increase as central banks around the world look to normalize borrowing costs and head off high inflation.

Later Tuesday, Canadian investors will get fresh remarks from the Bank of Canada. Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers speaks in Toronto at a capital markets event around midday.

“Any references to the economy or monetary policy are likely to reiterate recent BoC communication that interest rates will need to rise further in order to keep inflation expectations anchored around their 2 per cent target,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said.

On the corporate side, Tim Hortons-parent Restaurant Brands International reports earnings ahead of the start of trading.

In the U.S., investors get results from Pfizer this morning. Starbucks, Airbnb and Lyft all report after the close.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.67 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.77 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.06 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed. In the region, Australia’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a decade on Tuesday. The Bank of England is expected to again raise rates on Thursday.

Commodities

Crude prices were weaker amid continuing concerns about the impact of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 on the Chinese economy.

The day range on Brent is US$105.62 to US$108.32. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$103.41 to US$105.80.

In China, Beijing is undertaking mass testing in an effort to avoid a lockdown similar to that seen in Shanghai. Restaurants in Beijing have been closed for indoor dining and Reuters reports that some apartment blocks have been sealed.

“Dragging on crude is China’s recent string of softer economic data and new wave of COVID restrictions and outbreaks,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“COVID cases across Shanghai appear to be heading in the right direction, but energy markets are hesitant to become optimistic given the uncertainty of how bad the negative impact will be for the crude demand outlook.”

Meanwhile, prices continue to draw some support from the prospect of potential EU sanctions on Russian crude. The European Commission is expected to finalize work on the next package of sanctions on Tuesday, which could include a ban on buying oil, according to a Reuters report.

Elsewhere, gold prices held near their lowest in more than two months as markets await the Fed policy decision on Wednesday.

Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,854.21 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, its lowest level since Feb. 16. U.S. gold futures were also down 0.5 per cent at US$1,854.40.

“Gold prices continue to get pummeled as traders price in much more aggressive Fed tightening,” Mr. Moya said.

“The gold market can’t stabilize until the bond market selloff shows signs of easing.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady in early going while its U.S. counterpart traded just below its best level in two decades against a basked of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.59 US cents to 77.91 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar, although investors will get comments from Bank of Canada’s Carolyn Rogers around midday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 103.54, after reaching 103.48 last week, the highest since December 2002, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was little changed at US$1.05075 early Tuesday morning. It had dropped to US$1.0470 on Thursday, its lowest since January 2017.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was just below 3 per cent in the predawn period on Tuesday at 2.983 per cent.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for March.

(12:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers speaks in Toronto on BoC’s operational independence and public accountability to Women in Capital Markets.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press