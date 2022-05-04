Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Wednesday as investors await an expected afternoon rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Major European markets were down slightly in morning trading. TSX futures were flat with crude prices higher.

Futures linked to all three key U.S. indexes hovered above break even in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq added 0.22 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 0.48 per cent and the Dow edged up 0.2 per cent as markets look to shake off April’s rout. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up more than 1 per cent led by resource stocks.

The key event for markets on Wednesday will be the Fed’s policy decision, due at 2 p.m. ET. Economists are forecasting a hike of half a percentage point, the biggest single increase by the central bank since 2000. The Fed raised rates by a quarter percentage point in March. Markets will also be watching for signals of how the Fed plans to taper its balance sheet and hints about the size of future rate hikes.

“Investors are holding their breath before today’s FOMC decision,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. “The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to raise the interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time in two decades, and start reducing its balance sheet by $95-billion per month to tame the rising inflation in the US.”

She said, while the markets have fully priced in a 50-basis-point hike, “there is a chance for the Fed to get more aggressive and hint at a 75-basis-point hike in a future meeting, despite the economic indicators that start showing signs of slow down.”

In this country, earnings continue to roll in with results due from grocery giant Loblaw Cos. Ltd. Maple Leaf Foods and Barrick Gold are also scheduled to report earnings early in the day while Spin Masters and GFL report after the close of trading.

Canadian investors also get March international trade figures from Statistics Canada ahead of the start of trading.

Daria Parkhomenko, vice-president, RBC Capital Markets, said that bank’s economists expect the trade balance to improve to $3.75-billion from $2.66-billion in February “benefitting from an 18-per-cent surge in oil prices, with some offset from rising imports of consumer goods.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.43 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.35 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.22 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.10 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices jumped in early going after the European Union outlined plans to phase out Russian oil imports.

The day range on Brent is US$105.46 to US$108.99. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$102.95 to US$106.45. Both benchmarks were up about 3 per cent in the predawn period after declining on Tuesday amid concerns COVID-19 restrictions in China would hit demand.

Reuters reported Wednesday that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation.

The Commission’s measures include phasing out supplies of Russian crude within six months and refined products by end-2022, von der Leyen said.

Later in the morning, traders will also get a U.S. government reading on weekly crude inventories with new figures released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Preliminary figures from the American Petroleum Institute, released on Tuesday, showed crude stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels last week, more than markets had been expecting.

In other commodities, gold prices fell ahead of the Fed’s policy announcement.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,864.61 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,863.50.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was trading higher, moving above 78 US cents in early going, helped by improved risk sentiment and higher oil prices.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was trading off 20-year highs as investors await the afternoon Fed announcement.

The day range on the loonie is 77.84 US cents to 78.09 US cents.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which rose by about 5 per cent last month, slipped 0.3 per cent to 103.39 by early Wednesday morning, according to figures from Reuters.

“With a strong consensus around a 50-basis-point hike, and the Fed already signaling that balance sheet reduction is set to be announced at May’s meeting, the focus for market participants will be on the level of forward guidance provided by Chair [Jerome] Powell,” Jay Zhao-Murray, FX market analyst with Monex Canada, said.

“Most importantly, participants will be keeping a close eye on the preference for hiking rates by larger 50bp increments going forward, especially as money market pricing currently implies nearly four successive 50bp hikes.”

Meanwhile, strength in the greenback has continued to hit other global currencies, pushing the euro last week to two-decade lows around US$1.0469. It stood at US$1.0512 on Wednesday, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up slightly but below the 3-per-cent level at 2.973 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Miner Barrick Gold Corp, reported a fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada. The company said net earnings fell to $438-million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $538-million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Globe’s Steven Chase reports that the Line 5 energy pipeline is facing another threat of shutdown: a Wisconsin Indigenous band has asked a U.S. court for a quick judgment on an application to evict the pipeline from its land. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa, which filed its application earlier this year, is asking a U.S. federal court for a permanent injunction that would require owner Enbridge Inc. to “cease operation of the pipeline and to safely decommission and remove it.”

Lyft Inc after the ride hail company said it would have to spend more heavily to attract drivers and forecast operating earnings less than a quarter of Wall Street targets, reflecting the added costs. Lyft said it expected adjusted EBITDA, a metric that excludes stock-based compensation and some other costs, of between $10-million and $20-million in the second quarter. That is significantly below the $54.8-million it reported on Tuesday for the first three months of the year. Analysts on average expected $82.5-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Shares were down 27 per cent in premarket trading early Wednesday morning.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement with Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to follow.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press