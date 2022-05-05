Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures pulled back early Thursday after the previous session’s spike on suggestions that the Federal Reserve likely won’t consider even more hawkish rate moves. Major European markets were higher. TSX futures were down slightly with crude prices wavering and a raft of earnings on deck.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all in the red. A day earlier, the Nasdaq gained more than 3 per cent while the Dow added 2.81 per cent and the S&P 500 jumped 2.99 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session up 1.34 per cent.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Fed hiked interest rates by a half a percentage point, the biggest increase in two decades. It also said it will begin shrinking the Fed’s $9-trillion balance sheet in June. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell also indicated that, while the central bank will likely raise rates by 50 basis points at its next two meetings, a move bigger than that “is not something the committee is actively considering.” Traders had been concerned the bank would hike rates by 75 basis points at a coming meeting as it looks to head of rising inflation.

“This policy stance was much less aggressive than some of the more hawkish scenarios that the markets had feared,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“With the Federal Reserve decision firmly in the rear-view mirror, Fed policymakers now have the freedom to start articulating their own version of last nights events, with some of the more hawkish members like St. Louis Fed President James Bullard likely to pour cold water on some of [Wednesday]’s positive narrative.”

In this country, investors get a raft of earnings from Canadian companies before the start of trading, including Shopify, Canadian Natural Resources, SNC-Lavalin and Bombardier.

On Wall Street, shares of eBay were down more than 6 per cent in premarket trading after the company’s revenue forecast disappointed. The company projected second-quarter revenue between US$2.35-billion and US$2.40-billion, compared with the average analyst expectation of US$2.54-billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up nearly 1 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.04 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.39 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively. The Bank of England is the next central bank to step up to the plate. It makes its policy announcement on Thursday morning and is expected to raise rates for a fourth straight time.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.36 per cent. Markets in Japan remained closed.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered in early going as supply concerns linger and OPEC+ members meet to consider future production levels.

The day range on Brent is US$109.98 to US$111.49. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$107.35 to US$109.00. Both added more than US$5 a barrel on Wednesday.

On Thursday, OPEC members and their allies were meeting to consider output levels, although it was widely expected to stick to its current plan for modest production increases.

Reuters reports that OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo reiterated it was not possible for other producers to replace Russian supply, but expressed concerns about slowing demand in China, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“OPEC countries will stick to their plan to increase the daily output by around 430,000 barrels per day,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“On the other hand, the OPEC countries haven’t been able to meet the daily quotas over the past couple of months, so it doesn’t really make sense to have quotas in place if the producer countries fall repeatedly behind their target.”

Earlier in the week, the EU outlined a proposal to phase out imports of Russian refined products by the end of the year, heightening concerns over tight supply. The plan would need the unanimous support of the 27 EU countries.

In other commodities, gold prices advanced after after the Fed indicated that more hawkish moves aren’t currently under consideration.

Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent at US$1,895.20 per ounce by early Thursday morning, after rising over 1 per cent to its highest since April 29 of US$1,903.22 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 1.4 per cent to US$1,895.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly in early going while its U.S. counterpart pulled back from near two-decade highs in the wake of the latest Fed news.

The day range on the loonie early Thursday was 78.33 US cents to 78.67 US cents.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, fell 0.9 per cent to 102.450 in the wake of the Fed decision. It bounced 0.2 per cent in early London trading but held at a one-week low, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound rose more than 1 per cent to US$1.2637 on Wednesday but it was under pressure at US$1.2548 in Asia ahead of a Bank of England meeting.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.952 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by a surge in oil and gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns. The company said net earnings stood at $3.1-billion, or $2.63 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.38-billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

The Globe’s Andrew Willis reports Michael McCain is stepping down as chief executive of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. after 27 years at the helm of Canada’s largest meat producer, handing the top job to president Curtis Frank.

Shell reported on Thursday a profit of US$9.13-billion in the first quarter, its highest ever, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading division. First-quarter adjusted earnings rose 43 per cent from the previous quarter to US$9.13-billion, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a US$8.67-billion profit. That compares with earnings of US$3.13-billion a year earlier.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 30.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q1.

(9:40 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri speaks in Gatineau, Que., on economic reconciliation, inclusion and prosperity to the NACC Indigenous Prosperity Forum.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press