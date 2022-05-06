Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures fell early Friday after the previous session’s deep rout with nervousness over rising interest rates and spiking inflation continuing to drive market volatility. Major European markets were down in morning trading. TSX futures were also in the red despite rising crude prices.

In the predawn period, futures linked to the three main U.S. stock indexes were all down, although off early session lows. On Thursday, the S&P 500 dropped 3.6 per cent while the Nasdaq slumped nearly 5 per cent, its biggest drop since June 2020. The Dow closed down more than 1,000 points. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 2.3 per cent, unwinding most of a two-day rally. It was the biggest daily decline since late 2021.

“The Federal Reserve magic didn’t last long, and the U.S. stocks recorded the worst day of the year yesterday, after posting the biggest gains of the year the day before, under the pretext that the Fed wouldn’t raise the rates by 75 basis points,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“Investors realized that the Fed announced the biggest rate hike in more than 20 years, and said that there will be more 50-basis-point hikes in the coming meetings.”

On Friday, attention shifts to the employment markets on both sides of the border.

In the U.S., economists are expecting new figures to show continued strong hiring trends with expectations that the economy generated 380,000 new jobs last month, CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said. The U.S. unemployment rate is seen holding at 3.6 per cent.

Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank’s economists are expecting job growth in Canada to have slowed to 25,000 positions in April after the massive 409,000 surge in March.

“Demand for workers remains exceptionally strong-job openings are running 70 per cent above pre-pandemic levels-but the supply of available workers has shrunk dramatically,” he said. “The unemployment rate hit its lowest level since at least 1976 in March at 5.3 per cent, and is expected to remain there in April.”

On the corporate side, Canadian investors continue to see earnings rolling in, with results due this morning from Telus and Enbridge.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.19 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.74 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.05 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.69 per cent as traders returned to work after being off much of the week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 3.81 per cent in the wake of Wall Street’s Thursday selloff.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early going despite uncertainty in the broader markets about global economic growth with supply concerns continuing to underpin sentiment.

The day range on Brent is US$109.87 to US$112.91. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$107.24 to US$110.23.

Both benchmarks are on track for a second week of gains after the EU outlined a proposal to gradually phase out Russian crude.

OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that this week’s OPEC+ decision to continue with modest output increases had little effect on the markets. Similarly, he said, news that the U.S. will launch tenders to restock 60 million barrels of oil back into its strategic petroleum reserves had no impact on prices

“That leaves oil at the mercy of the Ukraine/Russia conflict and the EU oil ban supporting the downside, while China slowdown fears, with some OPEC members noting much-reduced demand from the mainland, acting as a cap on upside price moves,” he said.

“I still believe markets are under-pricing Ukraine/Russia risks, but that story will have to wait for another day it seems.”

In other commodities, gold prices looked set for a third weekly decline as expectations of aggressive action by the Federal Reserve continues to drive the U.S. dollar and bond yields.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,873.75 per ounce early Friday morning, while U.S. gold futures were steady at US$1,875.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly weaker in early going while its U.S. counterpart held near 20-year highs against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.71 US cents to 78.04 US cents.

Canadian investors get fresh jobs numbers before the opening bell which are expected to show continued growth in April although at a much slower pace than that seen in March.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index gained as much as 0.5 per cent in early European trading hours to hit a fresh 20-year high of 104.07 before losing ground in choppy trading, according to figures from Reuters. As of early Friday morning, the index was up 0.3 per cent on the week after posting gains for the four preceding weeks.

The euro lost as much as 0.5 per cent against the U.S. dollar in early European trading hours, before steadying. It was last up 0.2 per cent at US$1.05555.

Britain’s pound was flat after earlier falling below US$1.23 for the first time in nearly two years in the wake of the Bank of England’s warning that the economy faced the double risk of a recession and rising inflation.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada’s Ivey PMI for April.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for March.

