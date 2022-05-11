Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were up early Wednesday as traders await fresh inflation numbers, looking for signs that price pressures are abating in the U.S. economy. European markets were positive, extending the previous session’s gains. TSX futures rose with crude prices higher.

In the early premarket period, Nasdaq futures were up by more than 1 per cent while S&P and Nasdaq futures also remained in positive territory. On Tuesday, Wall Street saw a mixed session with the Nasdaq ending up nearly 1 per cent and the S&P 500 adding 0.25 per cent. The Dow closed off 0.26 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite index ended down 0.55 per cent on weakness in commodity prices, pushing Canada’s key index closer to correction territory.

On Wednesday, markets get a reading on U.S. inflationary pressures in April. Economists are expecting to see the annual rate of inflation pull back to 8.1 per cent from March’s 8.5 per cent. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index growth is expected to slow to 0.2 per cent from 1.2 per cent the month before. The numbers are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“Whatever today’s number comes in at, there seems little prospect that we won’t see another 50-basis-point rate rise in June, even if the numbers come in below expectations,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“This seems likely given [Fed chair Jerome] Powell’s recent comments about inflation being too high, which were reinforced by [Cleveland Fed President] Loretta Mester yesterday in remarks that suggested that the Fed would run the risk of tipping the economy into recession to bring inflation lower.”

In this country, Rogers Communication’s $26-billion bid to acquire Shaw Communications continues to make headlines. The Globe’s Alexandra Posadzki reports that Canada’s competition watchdog says none of the proposed deals for the sale of Shaw Communications Inc.’s Freedom Mobile are sufficient to maintain competition in the wireless industry.

At the same time, the Globe reports that British Columbia First Nations, a major pension plan and an infrastructure fund have teamed up with the owner of the Vancouver Canucks to bid for Freedom as Rogers scrambles to find a buyer for the country’s fourth-largest cellphone company.

In earnings, some of Canada’s biggest insurers report results after the close of trading. Manulife and Sun Life are both scheduled to release quarterly numbers later following the end of the trading day.

In the U.S., Walt Disney Co. is among the companies also reporting results once the markets close.

“For this week’s second-quarter numbers the most attention will be on whether the company sees a similar slowdown in subscriptions [for streaming service Disney+] that we saw for Netflix as consumers cut back on unnecessary expenditure,” Mr. Hewson said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.09 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.90 per cent and 1.98 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.97 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices recouped some of the week’s losses in early going on supply concerns as the European Union continues to work on an embargo on Russian oil.

The day range on Brent is US$101.30 to US$106.04. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$98.20 to US$103.35. Both benchmarks have lost about 10 per cent in the two previous sessions.

The EU continues to seek support from member nations for its plan for a phased removal of Russian crude from the market. The plan needs unanimous support and has faced opposition from several counties, notably Hungary. Early Wednesday, Hungary said Russian shipments via pipelines should be exempted from planned European Union oil sanctions.

“The pressure remains positive on energy prices, but the upside potential is fading due to slower global growth prospects, and the Chinese lockdown,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

She also said news that Russian gas flows via one of the key entry points in Ukraine will stop from today as troops disrupt operations has also underpinned prices.

Later Wednesday morning, traders will get weekly U.S. crude inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Analyst are expecting a small drop even as industry figures released late Tuesday showed an increase.

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at US$1,849.245 per ounce early Wednesday morning, after hitting its lowest since Feb. 11 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to US$1,846.40.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar gained in early going on improved risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart held not far off two-decade highs.

The day range on the loonie is 76.71 US cents to 77.20 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases due Wednesday. Markets are awaiting key U.S. inflation figures before the start of trading.

“The combination of a more dovish Fed meeting, unconvincing payrolls report, and softer than expected CPI report will test Fed pricing in markets,” Jay Zhao-Murray, FX market analyst with Monex Canada, said. “While we don’t think June’s 50-basis-point hike is in doubt, we are skeptical of the 50bps priced for the July and September meetings.”

“Should this scenario play out, we expect currencies that have large levels of risk premium embedded into them to outperform.”

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down in early European trading, slipping 0.28 per cent to 103.65, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.24 per cent to US$1.05560, having mostly traded sideways since hitting a more than five-year low at US$1.04695 at the end of last month.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.94 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International Inc (PMI) said on Wednesday it was making a recommended cash offer to buy Swedish tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match for 106 Swedish crowns per share. The offer value for the Stockholm-listed company amounted to approximately 161.2 billion Swedish crowns (US$16-billion), the company said in a statement.

MDA Ltd. reported net income of $8.4-million in its first quarter compared with a net loss of $1.6-million in the same quarter last year as its revenue edged up 4 per cent. The space technology firm says its profit amounted to seven cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of two cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $128.4-million, up from $123.4-million in the first three months of 2021.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for April.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Treasury budget for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press