Equities

Wall Street futures were down early Thursday as markets continue to fret about high levels of U.S. inflation and the potential for aggressive central bank moves aimed at curbing price pressures. European markets were sharply lower in early trading. TSX futures also declined.

Futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes were all in the red in the early premarket period as volatility continues to dominate. By Wednesday’s close, the Nasdaq had fallen more than 3 per cent after a choppy session. The S&P 500 dropped 1.65 per cent and the Dow lost 1.02 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell into correction territory, ending down 52.81 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 19,837.25, its lowest closing level since July 2021.

The latest market gyrations came after new figures showed the annual rate of inflation in the United States pulled back somewhat in April but remained elevated. The annual rate slipped to 8.3 per cent for the month from 8.5 per cent a month earlier, although the latest figure was still above market forecasts and wasn’t far off recent four-decade highs.

“The consensus is that inflation has peaked, at least in the U.S.,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said. “A floor for global equity markets depends on how quickly U.S. CPI inflation falls.

“The stickier inflation is, the more hawkish the market debate toward neutrality,” he said.

In this country, Bank of Canada, deputy governor Toni Gravelle will address inflation concerns in remarks scheduled for later this morning to the Association des économistes québécois in Montreal. The topic of Mr. Gravelle’s remarks is “commodity price shocks and the impact on growth and inflation in Canada.” Mr. Gravelle is set to speak just before noon.

On the corporate side, retailer Canadian Tire reports earnings before the start of trading. Aurora Cannabis will release its results after the close.

Meanwhile, Manulife and Sun Life, Canada’s biggest insurers, both reported results after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Manulife reported core earnings of $1.5-billion, or 77 cents a share, in the three months ended March 31, down from $1.6-billion, or 82 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings to remain flat.

Underlying profit at Sun Life was $843-million, or $1.44 a share, in the three months ended March 31, down from $850-million, or C$1.45, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.41 a share.

On Wall Street, shares of Walt Disney Co. were down more than 4 per cent even as the company’s Disney+ streaming service’s latest subscription numbers topped analyst’s forecasts. Total subscriptions for Disney+, launched in November 2019, touched 137.7 million in the quarter, compared with Factset estimates of 135.06 million.

However, Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of US$1.08, below analyst forecasts of $1.19, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue in the quarter totalled US$19.2-billion, below the US$20.03-billion consensus estimate.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.17 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 2.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 2.16 per cent and 2.41 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.77 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 2.24 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices fell in early going as global economic growth concerns offset worries about tight supply.

The day range on Brent is US$104.69 to US$108.11. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$102.66 to US$106.27. Prices gained about 5 per cent on Wednesday.

Markets have been spooked by persistently high levels of inflation, raising concerns about aggressive moves by central banks. At the same time, COVID-19 lockdowns in China have also stoked fears of a slowdown in that country.

“There is one good news on the wire, though: COVID cases in Shanghai halved this week, sparking hope that the lockdown measures could soon be over in China’s economic heart,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

“Yet, zero COVID is hard to achieve, and the risk of a renewed lockdown is omnipresent, if the Chinese government doesn’t soften the rules, which they don’t seem to be willing to do.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. inventories rose last week due to a record release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserves, but gasoline stockpiles fell ahead of the summer driving demand season.

In other commodities, spot gold slid 0.1 per cent to US$1,850.81 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at US$1,850.80.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, hit by fragile global risk sentiment, while its U.S. counterpart touched new two-decade highs against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 76.70 US cents to 77.07 US cents.

“Expect him to use this opportunity to re-emphasize that the BoC will do what is necessary in order to keep inflation expectations anchored around their 2-per-cent target,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.4 per cent to 104.44, its highest since December 2002, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.0463, after hitting its lowest since January 2017 at US$1.044.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 2.826 per cent by early Thursday morning.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 7.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press