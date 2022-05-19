Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures fell again early Thursday as investors brace for more losses after the previous session’s deep rout. Major European markets were in the red in morning trading. TSX futures also slid with crude prices lower.

In the early premarket period, Dow futures were down by more than 400 points while S&P and Nasdaq futures each fell by more than 1 per cent. On Wednesday, Wall Street saw its worst session in two years. The Nasdaq ended down 4.7 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 4.04 per cent and the Dow fell 3.57 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 1.9 per cent in a broad selloff.

Markets continue to be spooked by rising inflation and efforts by the Federal Reserve to tame spiking price pressures. This week, Fed chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish note, saying the central bank would ratchet up rates as high as necessary, including going above neutral, to effectively fight inflation. The neutral rate is the level at which the economy is neither simulated nor constrained.

“Powell’s comments that the Federal Reserve wouldn’t hesitate to tighten the rates ratchet beyond neutral until there is clear evidence that inflation is under control, has sparked concerns of a much more aggressive pace of rate rises, beyond what was outlined at the last Fed meeting,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

Ahead of the opening bell, U.S. markets will get weekly jobless claims figures.

In this country, earnings continue with results from retailer Canada Goose and flight simulator company CAE.

Overseas, the pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.9 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 2.2 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 dropped 1.9 per cent and 1.84 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.89 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng toppled 2.54 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy in early going with tight global supply bumping up against optimism over signs of easing COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The day range on Brent is US$108.04 to US$111. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$107.59 to US$110.90. Both benchmarks fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday.

On Thursday, officials said more businesses in Shanghai’s zero-COVID areas would be allowed to resume normal operations starting at the beginning of next month. Lockdowns in China to control the spread of the virus have caused concern among traders that such moves would temper economic growth and hit oil demand.

“Restrictions have been tight in many cities across China which have helped keep a lid on oil prices in this very tight market,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“But with activity now likely to pick up, crude prices could be on the rise once more.”

Meanwhile, the European Commission outlined a US$220-billion effort for Europe to end its reliance on Russian fuel by 2027. Earlier this month, the EU announced a plan for a gradual phase-out of Russian oil, but that move encountered resistance from members like Hungary amid concerns over the economic impact.

In other commodities, gold prices slid, hit by a strong U.S. dollar.

Spot gold had eased 0.2 per cent to US$1,811.56 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,809.50.

“Gold is currently trading a little over US$1,800 and a break of it could trigger another wave lower as investors continue to factor in more interest rate hikes and therefore higher yields,” Mr. Erlam said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar gained as high inflation continues to fuel expectations of aggressive rate moves by the Bank of Canada. The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, pulled back somewhat after the previous session’s jump.

The day range on the loonie is 77.55 US cents to 78.02 US cents.

On Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the country’s annual rate of inflation rose to a 31-year high of 6.8 per cent in April. The Bank of Canada has already embarked on a campaign of rate hikes in an effort to control price pressures and the latest numbers suggest a continuation of that effort.

“Overall, elevated consumer spending, tight labour market conditions and higher wage growth are expected to maintain pressure on the Bank of Canada to hike rates quickly, including another 50 basis point increase in the overnight rate expected at the next policy decision in June,” RBC economist Claire Fan said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, slid 0.03 per cent to 103.77 after jumping 0.55 per cent on Wednesday, ending a three-day losing streak, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was up 0.2 per cent at 1.048 against the U.S. dollar.

Japan’s yen, which lost ground versus the U.S. dollar in March and April, has been rangebound recently. It fell 0.2 per cent to 128.5 on Thursday.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S 10-year note was down at 2.835 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price index for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new housing price index for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 14.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press