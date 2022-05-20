Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures bounced early Friday as traders looked for a positive close to another rough week. Major European indexes were higher in morning trading. TSX futures also gained helped by steadier global sentiment.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all up by about 1 per cent or more in the early premarket period. On Thursday, the Nasdaq closed down 0.26 per cent after a choppy session. The S&P 500, which is sitting close to bear market territory, slid 0.58 per cent and the Dow fell 0.75 per cent. All three look set for weekly loses, continuing the trend seen for nearly two months. The S&P/TSX Composite index managed a 0.4-per-cent gain on Thursday, helped by materials stocks.

Markets continue to remain wary of rising price pressures and the threat of recession sparked by higher interest rates as central banks look to head off spiking inflation.

“Right now markets are functioning properly but if we see another 5-per-cent decline with stocks, credit conditions will worsen and that could provide the Fed an excuse to stop tightening so aggressively,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“Tighter financial conditions will hurt the parts of the economy that are doing well and further selling of stocks could remain the theme if the S&P 500 enters a bear market. The S&P 500 is looking vulnerable here as more strategists slash their forecasts as recession risks rise.”

Global sentiment got a lift early Friday after China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages by 15 basis points to 4.45 per cent in a bid to bolster the economy. Economists had been expecting a more modest reductions.

“Global risk sentiment is ending the week on a tentatively positive note,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“A 15-basis-point cut to 4.45 per cent in the 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) – a mortgage benchmark - was more significant than the 5-basis-point reduction consensus expected, reflecting efforts to support the housing market,” he said in a note.

In this country, federal ministers announced Thursday that Canada will ban Huawei and ZTE from Canada’s 5G networks, stating that a national intelligence review concluded that the two Chinese companies pose potential security risks. Until this week, Canada was the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance – which also includes Australia, Britain, New Zealand and the United States – that had not yet banned or restricted the use of Huawei 5G mobile equipment, the Globe’s Bill Curry and Alexandra Posadzki report.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.36 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.69 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.65 per cent and 1.25 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.27 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.96 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices saw modest declines in early going as traders sought to balance economic concerns with tight supply.

The day range on Brent is US$110.52 to US$112.36. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$110.85 to US$112.

“We were bound to see some form of demand destruction if households continued to be squeezed from every angle and it seems we may be seeing that expectation weigh a little as we move into the end of the week,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said in a recent note.

“Still, I expect Brent and WTI will remain very high for the foreseeable future, boosted by the inability of OPEC+ to deliver on its targets and the Chinese reopening,” he said.

Crude had drawn support this week on news that Shanghai plans to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions. At the same time, the EU is continuing efforts to remove Russian fossil fuels from the market.

In other commodities, gold prices rose on a pullback in the U.S. dollar from recent two-decade highs.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,844.48 per ounce, after rising as much as 1.9 per cent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were nearly flat at $1,840.80. Gold prices looked set for their first weekly gain since last month.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar gained as its U.S. counterpart pulled back from recent highs and looked to be heading for its worst week since February against a group of global currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.91 US cents to 78.27 US cents.

“Risk sentiment feels more positive,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist, said.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of peers, was flat on the day at 102.92. Last Friday, it had soared to the highest since January 2003 at 105.01, according to figures from Reuters.

The index looks set for a weekly decline of more than 1 per cent. The index has gained in all but two of the last 15 weeks, according to Reuters.

The euro was on track for a weekly gain of 1.5 per cent. It was last down 0.1 per cent on the day at US$1.05755.

Britain’s pound was set for its biggest weekly gain since December 2020, and was flat on the day at US$1.24805.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note edged up slightly to 2.866 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s household and mortgage credit for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q1.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press