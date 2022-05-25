Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures made struggled to find direction early Wednesday ahead of the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. Key European markets were higher in morning trading. TSX futures also advanced with bank earnings at the forefront.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the three main U.S. indexes all wavered around break even. On Tuesday, The Dow ended up 0.15 per cent while the S&P 500 slid 0.81 per cent to hover just 2.2 per cent above the level considered bear market territory. The Nasdaq lost 2.35 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 0.44 per cent as energy and material stocks gained.

Later in the session, Wall Street will get the latest Fed minutes, with traders looking for further clues about how aggressively the central bank intends to move in coming months. While markets expect the central bank to continue with a course of 50-basis-point increases, Fed chair Jerome Powell has suggested the Fed isn’t considering a 75-basis-point move at the moment.

“Given recent commentary from various Fed officials it could be argued that these minutes are probably a little bit stale, especially given the recent deterioration in some of the recent economic data, and the fact that we look set to get two more 50 basis-point rate moves between now and September,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“Nonetheless, the discussion over balance sheet reduction is likely to be the more interesting one when it comes to today’s minutes, particularly the decision to start off with $47.5-billion, as opposed to going straight in with $95-billion a month reduction.”

The Fed minutes are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. ET.

In this country, Canada’s biggest banks move into the spotlight as earnings start rolling in. Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal both report early Wednesday. The remainder of the big banks report through the rest of the week.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.47 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.42 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.27 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.26 per cent after a mixed handoff from Wall Street. Honk Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.29 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early going on tight supply and higher demand as the summer travel season nears.

The day range on Brent is US$111.06 to US$112.07. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$110.14 to US$111.19. Prices had a mixed session on Tuesday with Brent edging higher while WTI slid.

“The oil market remains tight but the COVID situation in China points to a gradual pickup in demand and that might keep this market rangebound a while longer,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“It looks like the only thing that will send oil back to the pre-COVID levels is demand destruction across the world’s largest economies and that probably won’t happen,” he said.

Figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 4.2 million barrels last week while distillate stocks dropped by 949,000 barrels. Crude stocks rose by 567,000 barrels.

More official figures will be released later Wednesday morning by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Analysts are expecting those numbers to show a decline in both crude and gasoline inventories last week.

In other commodities, gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of the release of the Fed minutes.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at US$1,859.39 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, after rising to a two-week high of US$1,869.49 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4 per cent to US$1,857.80.

“Gold should remain supported as inflationary pressures weigh further, China’s COVID situation remains a big unknown, and corporate America continues to slash outlooks,” Mr. Moya said in a note.