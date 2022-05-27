Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Friday with indexes looking to snap a lengthy losing streak on the week. Major European markets were also positive. TSX futures also gained as bank earnings season winds down.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all up modestly in the early premarket period after wavering overnight. All three indexes are on track for weekly gains, ending a nearly two-month string of weekly losses. On Thursday, the Dow rose 1.61 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.99 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.68 per cent on Thursday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent for its fifth winning session. That’s the longest run for Canada’s main index since March.

OANAD senior analyst Ed Moya says the latest moves came after the Federal Reserve minutes were seen as committing to only gradual tightening of policy to fight inflation and after a handful of U.S. retailers, including Macy’s and Dollar General, provided positive outlooks. Shares of Gap Inc., however, slumped 17 per cent in premarket trading after that retailer cut its full year forecast.

“The Fed locked itself into delivering a couple of half-point rate increases until the Jackson Hole Symposium and that has removed the risk of aggressive tightening in the short term,” Mr. Moya said.

“For some traders, having a strong idea on when the Fed will end its hiking cycle is the key for giving everyone the greenlight to buy equities and that could happen at the end of the summer.”

Friday marks the last session before a long weekend in the U.S. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

In Canada, bank earnings wrap up with results from National Bank. Ahead of the start of trading, National Bank said it was raising its quarterly dividend to 92 cents from 87 cents. The bank also reported adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of $2.55, ahead of the $2.25 analysts had been forecasting.

The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday both reported profits for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30 that beat estimates, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings fell short of expectations as its costs swelled. All three banks saw revenue and loan balances in their core Canadian retail and business banking operations post strong gains compared with a year earlier.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.60 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.58 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.66 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.89 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices looked set for weekly gains as supply concerns continue to buoy the market amid optimism over demand ahead of the summer travel season.

The day range on Brent is US$117.00 to US$118.26. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$113.61 to US$114.74.

Brent is up about 5 per cent on the week while WTI is up about 1 per cent so far.

“There is likely a lot of short-term [strength] in crude markets as speculators and Johnny-come-lately tourists position for the EU Russian embargo bounce,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Prices have been underpinned by continued efforts of the European Union to push ahead with a gradual phaseout of Russian fossil fuels, despite reluctance from member nations like Hungary.

Reuters reports that a top Hungarian aide said the country needed 3-1/2 to 4 years to shift away from Russian crude and make huge investments to adjust its economy.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ group meets again next week to consider production targets. Traders expect the group to hold to its current production deal and raise July output by about 400,000 barrels a day.

In other commodities, gold prices gained as the U.S. dollar pulled back. Gold prices looked set for their second consecutive week of gains.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,857.79 per ounce by early Friday morning. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,855.50. For the week so far, gold is up about 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar is higher in early going helped by improved risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart looked set for its biggest weekly drop in four months against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.19 US cents to 78.51 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Friday’s calendar. Markets are now looking ahead to next week’s Bank of Canada rate decision and another expected half percentage point interest rate hike.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, fell as low as 101.43 for the first time since April 25, according to figures from Reuters. On a weekly basis, it was down 1.3 per cent, its biggest weekly drop since early February.

The euro rose to its highest levels in a month at US$1.0765. Britain’s pound was steady at US$1.2666.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar gained 0.6 per cent to US$0.7142, while the New Zealand dollar advanced 0.65 per cent to $0.6520.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark 10-year note was marginally lower at 2.754 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press