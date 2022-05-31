Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures wavered early Tuesday as traders head back to work after a long weekend. Major European markets were mixed after a weaker start. TSX futures wavered despite a jump in crude prices after after the EU agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to all three key U.S. indexes struggled for direction after a choppy overnight period. U.S. markets were closed on Monday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.82 per cent on Monday, marking its seventh straight day of gains.

Sentiment drew support from news of easing COVID-19 restrictions in China. Shanghai authorities said they will lift the city’s lockdown from midnight on Wednesday, allowing private cars back on to the roads and people to freely move in and out of low-risk housing compounds, according to a Reuters report. Traders have been cautiously watching the situation in China, concerned that tough COVID-19 controls would impact the broader world economy.

In this country, Canadian investors will get a reading on March and first-quarter gross domestic product growth before the start of trading.

“RBC economists forecast Q1 GDP grew at a 4.5% rate (annualized; consensus 5.2 per cent),” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Residential investment is expected to tick lower on a dip in home starts and decelerating home resale markets. Net trade is tracking a sizeable subtraction with exports falling more than imports. But we expect consumer spending rebounded quickly following the disruption to spending on services from the Omicron variant in January.”

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Alexandra Posadzki reports that Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. have agreed not to close their $26-billion merger until they either reach a deal with the Commissioner of Competition or win a challenge in front of the Competition Tribunal. Matthew Boswell, the Commissioner of Competition, has filed an application to block the merger of the country’s two largest cable networks, arguing the takeover has already reduced competition for wireless services and would result in higher cellphone bills.

In the U.S., U.S. President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are slated to meet at the White House on Tuesday as the Fed continues its campaign of hiking rates.

Wall Street will also get results from HP and Salesforce after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.08 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.48 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.30 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.38 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices jumped in early going after the EU agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil.

The day range on the Brent for July delivery is US$121.60 to US$124.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$116.89 to US$119.43. Both benchmarks look set to close out May with their sixth month of gains.

This week, EU leaders agreed in principle to cut 90 per cent of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022. The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.

“The price action by oil this past week has been ominous, suggesting that supplies of refined products is getting worse, and not better,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“The EU oil ban on Russia further complicates that picture and I am wondering how long markets can continue bottom-fishing elsewhere while ignoring oil’s price rise.”

Sentiment also drew support from news that Shanghai will end its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing most residents to leave their homes and drive vehicles starting Wednesday.

Later in the week, members of the OPEC+ group are scheduled to meet to discuss production levels. Early reports suggest that the group will stick to its current plan of hiking output by 432,000 barrels per day.

Elsewhere, gold prices eased as the U.S. dollar firmed.

U.S. gold futures were nearly flat at US$1,858.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart steadied against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.83 US cents to 79.04 US cents.

Traders will be watching March and first-quarter GDP figures later in the morning. Those numbers come ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was at 101.71, having fallen to a five-week low of 101.29 overnight, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was at US$1.0737, down 0.4 per cent, having hit a five-week high of $1.0786 overnight. The euro is set for a 2.2-per-cent gain in May. That would be the biggest monthly rise in a year.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note edged up and was at 2.821 per cent by early Tuesday morning.

More company news

Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would restart its West White Rose project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador

South African miner Gold Fields Ltd agreed to buy Canada-based precious metals miner Yamana Gold Inc in an all-share deal valuing the Toronto-listed company at US$6.7-billion. Gold Fields said its shareholders will own about 61 per cent of the combined group, while Yamana Gold shareholders will own around 39 per cent after the deal completes.

Unilever named activist investor Nelson Peltz as a new board member on Tuesday after his Trian Fund Management disclosed a 1.5-per-cent stake in the consumer goods giant. Unilever said it had held “extensive and constructive discussions” with Peltz, who will join as a non-executive director from July.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada real GDP for the first quarter.

(9 am ET) S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller 20-city Home Price Index.

(945 am ET) Chicago PMI.

(10 am ET) Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for May.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press