Equities

Wall Street futures gained early Thursday with inflation and rate concerns continuing to dominate markets. European stocks were positive in morning trading. TSX futures gained ahead of remarks from a Bank of Canada official a day after rates were hiked by half a percentage point.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were up. In the previous session, stocks saw a choppy day with all three ultimately closing lower. The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 15.62 points at 20,713.72, marking its second consecutive day of losses.

Inflation and interest rates continue to be a dominating factor for traders. On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon called the challenges faced by the U.S. economy a “hurricane” and called on the Federal Reserve to take decisive action to keep the economy from falling into recession.

“It’s a hurricane,” Mr. Dimon told a banking conference. “Right now, it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine. Everyone thinks the Fed can handle this. That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way. We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy,” he added.

In this country, the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by another half percentage point on Wednesday morning and said it is ready to act “more forcefully if needed” as it looks to battle spiking price pressures. On Thursday morning, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry is scheduled to speak to the Gatineau Chamber of Commerce with markets watching for further elaboration on the central bank’s latest move and its outlook.

On the corporate side, retailer Lululemon Athletica will report results after the close of trading.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.45 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.72 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively. Markets in the U.K. will be closed for the rest of the week to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were down in early going ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ members amid reports that Saudi Arabia could boost production.

The day range on Brent is US$112.80 to US$115.04. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$111.64 to US$114.98.

Members of the OPEC+ group are meeting Thursday. The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia is prepared to raise its oil production if Russia’s output falls substantially because of the Western sanctions imposed on it. Production increases scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, according to the report.

“If OPEC+ does nothing but raise production by the 433,000 bpd already planned, oil prices are likely to rally sharply, with knock-on impacts in Asia and Europe equity markets,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

“If Russia is exempted and Saudi Arabia and the UAE (the only two real swing producers), signal they will step up production, we can expect oil prices to fall sharply.”

In other commodities, spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,850.84 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures also climbed 0.3 per cent to US$1,855.00.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady, trading around 79 US cents, after the Bank of Canada delivered an expected 50-basis-point rate hike while its U.S. counterpart pulled back against a basket of global currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.82 US cents to 79.06 US cents.

A Reuters poll released Thursday suggests the loonie will gain ground over the coming year helped by high commodity prices and a hawkish Bank of Canada.

The median forecast in the poll was for Canada’s currency to strengthen 0.4 per cent to 79.37 U.S. cents, in three months’ time.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar was down 0.3% against a basket of currencies, while the euro climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1.0689, after two days of losses.

Japan’s yen recouped early losses and was last at 129.87 yen per U.S. dollar, up modestly on the day.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 2.93 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 exec at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public. “When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada building permits for April.

(815 am ET) U.S. ADP National employment report.

(830 am ET) U.S. weekly initial jobless claims.

(830 am ET) U.S. productivity unit labor costs for the first quarter.

(10 am ET) U.S. factory orders.

(1045 am ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry presents economic progress report to Gatineau Chamber of Commerce.

