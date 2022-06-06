Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were higher early Monday after modest losses last week. European markets gained in morning trading. TSX futures were also up alongside positive global sentiment and advancing crude prices.

Futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes were all in positive territory in the early premarket period with S&P and Nasdaq futures advancing by more than 1 per cent. All three posted another losing week last week with the Nasdaq and the S&P recording eight straight weeks of losses. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished out the Friday session down 1.15 per cent. The index still managed its third straight weekly advance, adding 0.2 per cent on the week.

This week, Wall Street will be awaiting the latest U.S. inflation figures on Friday. Those come ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting and another expected rate increase.

“As we look ahead to this week’s U.S. CPI numbers for May, the main worry for investors is that in their increasing urgency to contain upside risk in inflation, central banks tighten monetary policy too quickly and tip the global economy into recession,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.

“It is becoming increasingly obvious from the tone of a number of Fed policymakers that a pause in the U.S. rate hiking cycle appears unlikely at the moment,” he said.

In Canada, investors will get April international trade numbers on Tuesday followed by May jobs numbers at the end of the week.

“Friday’s May employment report is expected to show a gain of 15,000 jobs, which would match April’s increase,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“Employment growth has slowed dramatically in recent months as strong labour demand is tempered by a reduction in the number of workers available for hire as evidenced by April’s unemployment rate of 5.2 per cent - the lowest since at least 1976.”

On the corporate side, Rogers Communications Inc. filed its response to the Competition Bureau’s attempt to block its merger with Shaw Communications on Friday after the close of markets. The Globe’s Alexandra Posadzki reports that Rogers says Canada’s Commissioner of Competition has taken an “unreasonable” position and has failed to demonstrate that Rogers’ $26-billion takeover attempt of Shaw Communications would substantially reduce competition in the wireless market.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.92 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.06 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.56-per-cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.71 per cent on gains in tech shares.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early going after Saudi Arabia hiked costs for July crude sales despite an increase in OPEC+ production.

The day range on Brent is US$119.63 to US$121.95. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$118.96 to US$121. Brent gained 1.8 per cent on Friday while WTI rose 1.7 per cent.

On Sunday, Saudi state oil producer Aramco said Saudi Arabia was raising the July official selling price for its Arab light crude to Asia by US$2.10 from June to a US$6.50 premium versus the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, according to Reuters.

That move came even as OPEC+ members agreed last week to increase output in July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50 per cent more than planned.

However, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset management, said the initial bounce on the Saudi price hike was offset somewhat by reports that the U.S. may allow more Iranian oil onto global markets to lean against prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher helped by a modest pullback in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,851.98 per ounce by early Monday morning, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,854.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, supported by positive risk sentiment and gains in crude prices, while its U.S. counterpart saw slight declines against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.35 US cents to 79.64 US cents.

Traders will get Canadian trade numbers on Tuesday followed by the monthly labour force survey on Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, fell 0.1 per cent early Monday morning to 101.99, near its lowest since late April, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro, meanwhile, was up 0.2 per cent against the greenback at US$1.074 ahead of the ECB rate decision later in the week. The European Central Bank isn’t expected to start raising rates until later in the summer.

The yen was trading at 130.73 just off its two-decade low of 131.35 against the U.S. dollar, and at 140.3 close to its seven-year low of 140.36 versus the euro.

The Australian dollar was steady at US$0.7218 on Monday ahead of a central bank policy decision later in the week.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 2.957 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

China PMI and foreign reserves

With Reuters and The Canadian Press