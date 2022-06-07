Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures slid early Tuesday as markets continue to struggle to gain traction as inflation and rate worries rattle traders. Major European markets were down in morning trading. TSX futures were also weaker.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three main U.S. indexes were all underwater. On Monday, all three managed modest gains but failed to hold much of the rally seen earlier in the session. The Nasdaq closed up 0.4 per cent while the S&P 500 added 0.31 per cent. The Dow finished 0.05-per-cent higher. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.14 per cent helped by gains in tech and energy shares.

“Inflation is the only metric that matters for the Fed right now, and tension among investors will likely remain high before Friday’s CPI release in the U.S.,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“A couple of factors play in favour of possible relief on inflation, and they include the softer chip shortage, lower shipping prices and easing fertilizer prices,” she said. “Also, everybody is very enthusiastic about the fact that China is reopening again - except my friends in Shanghai who are woken up at the middle of the night to get tested.”

Friday’s report is expected to show that the annual rate of inflation in the U.S. stabilized around 8.3 per cent in May, following a reading in April that was improved from the prior month but still below market forecasts.

“A second month disappointment could keep the Fed hawks alert and spoil the rally that the U.S. equity indices recorded during the second half of May,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said.

Sentiment was also hit early Tuesday by higher bond yields, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note sitting above 3 per cent in the early predawn period.

In this country, investors will get April international trade numbers ahead of the start of the market open.

“RBC Economics expects April’s merchandise trade surplus to narrow to $2-billion (previous $2.5-billion) as the pullback in oil prices will lower exports more than imports,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC said, in an early note.

On the corporate side, Shopify holds its annual meeting on Tuesday morning with investors expected to vote on whether the company should adopt a new corporate governance structure.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.44 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.78 per cent and 0.66 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.10 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.56 per cent. Early Tuesday, Australia’s central bank hiked its cash rate by half a percentage point, more than the quarter point increase markets had been expecting.

Commodities

Crude prices were choppy in early going with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China helping address some worries about demand.

The day range on Brent is US$119.30 to US$120.50. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$119.50 to US$118.34. On Monday, WTI hit its best level in three months.

“The ongoing reopening in China will continue to support demand and be a bullish factor for crude prices,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Of course, the flip side of that is such commitment to COVID-zero means restrictions could be reimposed at any time.”

After months of strict lockdowns, both Shanghai and Beijing have seen a return to normal in recent days with traffic bans lifted and restaurants reopened in large parts of Beijing.

Later in the session, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports with fresh numbers from the American Petroleum Association. Analysts polled by Reuters expect to see lower crude stocks while gasoline and distillate inventories are likely to have risen.

In other commodities, gold prices held near one-week lows.

Spot gold was little changed at US$1,841.49 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, trading in a narrow range.

“The move higher in U.S. yields ahead of this week’s U.S. bond auction is spooking gold investors ... The [U.S.] dollar is surging on the back of those higher yields,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower as its U.S. counterpart hit a two-week high, supported by high Treasury yields.

The day range on the loonie is 79.24 US cents to 79.56 US cents.

Canadian investors will get April trade numbers early Tuesday. The week’s key release comes Friday with new jobs numbers.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six currencies, rose as much as 0.39 per cent, extending on Monday’s 0.26-per-cent advance and hitting its strongest level since May 23, according to figures from Reuters.

In the predawn period, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was 3.012 per cent.

The euro slid 0.12 per cent to US$1.06825 ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting on Thursday. The central bank is seen announcing an end to bond purchases. The ECB’s first rate hike in more than a decade is expected to follow in July.

The British pound fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks at $1.2433 after British Prime Minister Johnson British survived a confidence vote 211 to 148.

The Australian dollar gained as much as 0.76 per cent after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates by more than expected, but soon shed gains to trade modestly lower.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit (and revisions) for April.

(10 a.m. ET) Canadian Ivey PMI for May.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press