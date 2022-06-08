Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures dipped early Wednesday after two days of gains as traders look for direction ahead of key inflation data at the end of the week. Major European markets were down in morning trading. TSX futures were also weaker.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in the red in the early premarket period with markets awaiting consumer price index figures on Friday. On Tuesday, the Dow closed up more than 200 points while the Nasdaq added 0.94 per cent. The S&P 500 closed up 0.95 per cent after a choppy session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished 0.52-per cent higher with energy, tech and financial stocks among the day’s winners.

“The unmistakable contrast between downbeat global growth assessments and central banks’ monetary-tightening push could be a significant headache for stock pickers,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“With monetary policy feeding lower growth expectations, there is an elevated level of negative circulation here,” he said. “Central banks continue to surprise to the hawkish side with no end in sight until inflation moves convincingly towards its target. And while those tighter financial conditions are the obvious path toward lower inflation, they are also analogous to lower asset prices.”

On Tuesday, the World Bank cut its global growth forecast by almost a third to 2.9 per cent for this year while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that she expects inflation to remain high. Early Wednesday morning, the OECD also lowered its growth forecast for the year to 3 per cent from previous estimates of 4.5-per-cent growth, citing the the impact of the war in Ukraine. However, the organization also suggested that the world economy should be able to avoid the risk of ‘stagflation’.

In this country, investors will get results from retailer Dollarama Inc. ahead of the start of trading.

On Wall Street, Campbell Soup is among the companies scheduled to release results.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.19 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.19 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. European markets will get the next policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday morning. That central bank is seen raising rates starting in July with the markets expecting increases totaling 75 basis points in coming months.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.04 per cent after a positive handoff from Wall Street. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.24 per cent on gains in Chinese tech shares.

Commodities

Crude prices gained ahead of the release of the latest weekly U.S. crude inventory figures.

The day range on Brent is US$121.44 to US$120.45. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$119.30 to US$120.45.

Later Wednesday morning, the U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its latest weekly report on crude stocks. Analysts polled by Reuters are expected to see another decline inventories, although industry figures earlier in the week suggested an increase. Gasoline and Distillates stocks are seen rising.

“The oil market is expected to remain tight as the supply side will continue to tell a story of low inventories,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said in a note. “Crude oil inventories will likely post more draws as driving season and vacationing heats up. "

In other commodities, gold prices were down in early going on a bounce in U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$1,847 per ounce by early Wednesday morning, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,850.20.

“Gold is likely to consolidate around the US$1840-US$1870 level leading up to Friday’s [U.S.] inflation report,” Mr. Moya said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker in early going while the euro hit its best level in seven years against the yen ahead of this week’s ECB policy decision.

The day range on the loonie is 79.62 US cents to 79.84 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Wednesday’s calendar.

On world markets, the yen, which has fallen for 10 sessions against the euro, hit a seven-year low of 142.84 per euro in early European trading, according to figures from Reuters. The ECB policy announcement is due Thursday morning.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.1 per cent against a broadly stronger dollar to US$1.06885.

Britain’s pound fell 0.2 per cent against the greenback to US$1.2566.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were both weaker, falling 0.35 per cent and 0.55 per cent against the U.S. dollar, respectively, according to Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was up at 3.009 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Credit Suisse warned on Wednesday of a likely second-quarter loss as volatility hit its investment bank, the third quarter in a row for which Switzerland’s second-largest bank has issued a profit warning. Announcing its third consecutive quarterly profit warning, the lender said it now aims to bring cost savings forward, speeding up measures introduced as part of its reorganization in November targeting 1.0 billion-1.5 billion Swiss francs (US$1.03 billion-US$1.54 billion) in structural cost savings annually by 2024.

Economic news

Japan GDP, current account surplus and bank lending

Euro zone GDP

Germany industrial production

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press