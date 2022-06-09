Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were little changed early Thursday as markets drift in a mixed week ahead of a reading on U.S. inflation. Major European markets were in the red ahead of the latest policy decision from the European Central Bank. TSX futures were down alongside choppy crude prices.

Futures tied to the three key Wall Street indexes all hovered close to break even in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, indexes had a down day after two sessions of gains. The Nasdaq finished down 0.73 per cent while the Down lost 0.81 per cent and the S&P 500 slid 1.08 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed off 0.65 per cent.

“The moody range-trading that has typified U.S. equity markets in June continued [Wednesday] as Wall Street decided that inflation was a concern, after all, sending equity markets lower,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.

Markets get fresh U.S. inflation figures Friday morning. Before that, they get a reading on weekly U.S. jobless claims early Thursday.

In this country, the Bank of Canada will be at the forefront with the release of the central bank’s financial system review this morning followed by a press conference.

“We’ll be watching for the BoC’s view on the risks around housing and household debt with interest moving sharply higher,” Benjamin Reitzes, managing director, Canadian rates and macro strategist with BMO, said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.59 per cent in early trading. Markets are awaiting the policy decision from the European Central Bank later in the the morning, which is expected to lay the groundwork for a rate hike in July.

Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.54 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.65 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei managed to end up 0.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.66 per cent. Sentiment was hit by news that Shanghai’s Minhang district in Shanghai it will conduct COVID-19 tests for all residents on June 11 and ordered residents to stay home during the period.

Commodities

Crude prices wavered in early going, rattled by word of new measures aimed at controlling COVID-19 in China.

The day range on Brent is US$122.92 to US$123.60. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$121.33 to US$122.43. Both benchmarks saw their best levels since March on Wednesday.

Prices were under pressure early Thursday on news that parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions, with residents of Minhang district ordered to stay home for two days in a bid to control COVID-19, according to a Reuters report.

“The lockdown of the Minhang district of Shanghai has delivered a much-needed wake-up call around the reality of China’s COVID-zero policy to regional markets,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in an early note.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories rose by 2 million barrels in the week to June 3 to 416.8 million barrels. Analysts had been expecting to see a decline of about 1.9 million barrels.

However, the U.S. posted a record fall in strategic crude reserves even as commercial stocks rose. As well, gasoline inventories were down for the week compared with expectations of a build suggesting continued demand.

In other commodities, gold prices slipped as U.S. Treasury yields remained high.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,851.70 per ounce by early Thursday morning, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,853.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was down slightly in early going while its U.S. counterpart held steady against a group of global currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 79.48 US cents to 79.69 US cents.

Markets are awaiting the latest Canadian jobs stats on Friday morning. Economists are expecting to see a modest increase of 10,000 jobs in the May report. The jobless rate is expected to hold at 5.2 per cent.

On world markets, the dollar index was broadly at 102.64.

The euro was trading at 142.76 yen, just below a January 2015 high of 144.25 yen hit on Wednesday, according to figures from Reuters. The Japanese currency has weakened more than 4 per cent versus the euro so far in June.

Against the U.S. dollar, the yen fell to a new 20-year low of 134.56 yen per dollar in early trade before recovering to 133.79.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 4.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds for Q1.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Financial Systems Review with press conference to follow.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press