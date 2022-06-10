Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Friday as traders await a fresh reading on U.S inflation just ahead of the opening bell. Major European markets were in the red. TSX futures slipped with new jobs figures due later in the morning.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes hovered close to break even. All three are coming off a down day on Thursday which saw the Nasdaq slump 2.75 per cent and the S&P 500 fall 2.38 per cent. The Dow lost more than 600 points. All three look set for a losing week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 1.1 per cent.

Key for markets on Friday will be the release of U.S. inflation numbers for May. Economists are forecasting that the annual rate of inflation held at 8.3 per cent for the month. Traders are watching closely for any deviation with a lower figure potentially suggesting that price pressures have peaked meaning the Federal Reserve may have to be less aggressive on rates in the latter part of the year.

“In the U.S., the print will be closely watched for further signs of inflation already peaking and as an indication for what happens with policy beyond the June/July decisions, in particular the September meeting,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said.

In this country, markets will get May jobs figures before the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see hiring return to more normal patterns.

Ms. Lignos says RBC economists are expecting to see a gain of about 15,000 positions versus a market consensus of 27,500 jobs. RBC expects the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.3 per cent.

“Wage growth will also be watched closely in the report, last printing at +3.4 per cent year-over-year for permanent workers, but with potential to rise given the overall tightness of the labour market (and increases in some other wage indicators),” she said.

On Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may need to raise its benchmark interest rate to 3 per cent or above to bring inflation under control, and that the bank’s governing council is open to larger rate increases if needed. The comments echoed similar remarks deputy governor Paul Beaudry last week.

On the corporate side, Canada’s antitrust regulator wants to speed up its case against Rogers Communications Inc.’s $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. with a process that would schedule a dispute hearing in five to six months. A spokesperson for the Competition Bureau Canada told Reuters the competition commissioner wants to follow an expedited process. The competition tribunal’s website says this would mean a hearing in five to six months.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.29 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 1.52 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.49 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.29 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in early going with concerns about new COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai offsetting solid U.S. demand.

The day range on Brent is US$123.45 to US$121.60. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$121.91 to US$120.09. Earlier this week, both benchmarks saw their best levels since March. Brent is on track for its fourth consecutive weekly gain. WTI is set for its seventh weekly advance.

“Oil markets probably have more downside risk in the short-term, with another wave of China slowdown fears capping the upside,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Any losses are going to be limited though, as the physical tightness of both crude and refined products globally remain powerful supportive factors. Weekend event risk should also limit pullbacks,” he said.

Earlier this week, fresh COVID-19 restrictions were imposed on parts of Shanghai as it prepares for a round of mass testing for millions of residents.

Concerns about the impact of those measures, however, have been offset somewhat by continued rising demand in the United States.

“The summer driving season in the U.S. is seeing record surges in gasoline and diesel consumption, although comparable surges in pump prices, next to low stocks, point to a market vulnerable to supply disruption and concerns about a sharp drop-off in demand, once peak demand season fades,” analysts at Fitch Solutions said in a note.

In other commodities, gold prices looked set for a modest weekly decline.

Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,846.30 per ounce by early Friday morning, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,849.50.

“Gold’s main hope for a directional breakout rests with U.S. Inflation data moving the U.S. dollar materially one way or the other,” Mr. Halley said. “In the meantime, bring a good book.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar pulled back in early trading while its U.S. counterpart held steady against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 78.56 US cents to 78.87 US cents.

Key for the loonie will be May U.S. jobs figures, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. U.S. markets get new inflation figures at the same time.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was unchanged at 103.29. However, the index was still positive for the week, buoyed by continued concerns about the global economy.

The Japanese yen, meanwhile, jumped after the government and central bank issued a rare joint statement expressing concerns about that currency’s recent slide to a two-decade low against the greenback.

After a meeting with his Bank of Japan (BOJ) counterpart, the country’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda told reporters that Tokyo will take appropriate action as needed, a sign Japan may be edging closer to intervening in the market in a bid to arrest the yen’s declines, according to a Reuters report.

The yen rallied to as strong as 133.37 yen per U.S. dollar, up 0.7 per cent on the session, before settling at 133.67. On Thursday, the yen fell as low as 134.56, levels not seen since early 2002, according to Reuters figures.

More company news

Discount U.S. airline JetBlue launched its service to Canada with the first flight arriving this evening in Vancouver from New York’s JFK International Airport. The New York-based airline, which announced the new route more than a year ago, says it is the only carrier to serve the western Canadian city with non-stop service from JFK. However, JetBlue will be competing with other U.S. airlines as well as Canadian airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet Airlines and Flair Airlines, that either offer direct flights to other New York airports or through connections to JFK.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q1.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press