Equities

Wall Street futures fell in a choppy premarket period as nervousness over the path of interest rate hikes and the impact on the economy continue to dominate trading. European markets were down. TSX futures also slid.

Futures linked to the three key U.S. indexes were all down in the predawn period, giving up early gains. On Wednesday, all three finished higher after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected 75-basis-point rate increase. The Nasdaq added more than 2 per cent while the Dow and S&P 500 each rose by more than 1 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the day up 0.32 per cent.

On Wednesday afternoon the Fed delivered its biggest policy increase in decades. Fed chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference that such moves likely won’t be common but also suggested that another increase of half or three-quarters of a point at the next Fed meeting seems likely in a bid to fight inflation.

“The reason for the post-Fed rally is perhaps not that the market was happy to hear that Powell doesn’t think that 75-basis-point hikes would become ‘common’ in the near future - as we may see at least one more 75-basis-poing hike this summer, but it was the fact that the market had gone well ahead of itself in terms of hawkish pricing, and a part of the hawkish bets were cut after the announcement,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“And the announcement was all but dovish,” she said. “The dot plot showed that the Fed officials mostly think that the rates would reach 3.4 per cent late this year, up from 1.9 per cent plotted in March.”

The Fed’s dot plot is a chart that summarizes the outlook for the central banks federal funds rate, with each dot representing the interest rate expected by members of the Federal Open Market Committee.

In this country, economists are now increasingly expecting the Bank of Canada to follow suit and ramp up the size of rate hikes in coming months.

“With the Fed having normalized a 75-basis-point move, we see the BoC also hiking by that amount in July, and the bank getting to 2.75 per cent [with its key policy rate] this year before also seeing enough of a deceleration in growth and inflation to call it quits at that level,” CIBC economists Avery Shenfeld and Andrew Grantham said in a note.

Later Thursday, the Bank of England is expected also deliver another rate increase. Early in the session, the Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years in a surprise move on and said it was ready to hike further.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.37 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 2.04 per cent and 2.02 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.40 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.17 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were unsteady, turning lower after recovering from the previous session’s sharp declines, with tight supply and continued demand helping provide some support.

The day range on Brent is US$118.24 to US$120.05. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$115.17 to US$116.96. Both benchmarks fell more than 2 per cent in the wake of the Fed’s three-quarter percentage point rate increase.

“Oil barrels are coming with a warning label today, ‘Fed induced demand destruction is on its way,’” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Oil prices continue to struggle to break intraday higher ground now that oil prices are pinging louder on the Fed’s new inflation radar. With the pivot from core to headline [inflation] as the primary gauge, higher oil prices raise the spectre that the Feds will be content to continue raising rates to eliminate sticky energy inflation, even if that means higher unemployment.”

Meanwhile, tight supply continues to provide support for prices.

Reuters reports that Libya’s oil output took a hit due to the shutdown of production and export facilities as a tactic in the country’s political stalemate. Production fell to 100,000-150,000 barrels per day, a spokesman for the oil ministry said on Tuesday, a fraction of the 1.2 million bpd seen last year, the news agency reported.

In other commodities, gold prices pulled back as the U.S. dollar again neared 20-year highs.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,827.60 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,830.60.

“Only a sharp U.S. dollar correction lower is likely to alleviate selling pressure on gold,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker alongside shaky global risk sentiment while its U.S. counterpart found its footing on expectations that central banks will continue an aggressive course to combat inflation.

The day range on the loonie is 77.17 to 77.76 US cents.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, traded at 104.96 early Thursday after touching a two-decade high of 105.79 yesterday.

Britain’s pound slid 0.3 per cent to US$1.2145 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the day. The bank is expected to again raise rates by at least a quarter percentage point.

The Australian dollar was up 0.2 per cent at US$0.7016 after jumping Wednesday. New Zealand’s dollar was last at US$0.6290.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 3.422 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 11.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts and building permits for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press