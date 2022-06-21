Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures turned sharply higher early Tuesday as traders return to work after a long weekend. Key European markets were also up, helped by steadying global sentiment. TSX futures were positive as crude prices recouped some recent losses.

In the early premarket period, futures tied to the three key U.S. indexes all saw solid gains with Dow futures adding more than 500 points while Nasdaq futures gained roughly 2 per cent. U.S. markets were closed on Monday and are coming off a brutal week of selling. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Monday’s session up 1.34 per cent helped by a jump in telecom shares.

Traders are now awaiting testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in Washington later in the week for further clues about how aggressive the U.S. central bank will be in its fight to curb inflation.

“We have certainly a couple of more hours of calm in the markets,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“But the things will start getting serious with Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony due Wednesday and Thursday, where he will reiterate how strong the Fed is committed to fight the soaring inflation in the U.S.”

She said the recovery in U.S. equities “should remain limited into Powell’s testimony.”

“But, from a pricing perspective, we may not see an aggressive pricing this week, as the fed funds futures already price an almost 100 per cent chance for a 75-basis-point hike in FOMC’s July meeting,” she said.

In this country, investors will get April retail sales from Statistics Canada ahead of Wednesday’s May inflation report. Economists are expecting to see an increase in retail sales for the month of about 0.8 per cent. That report comes a day ahead of the key inflation figures for May.

Also this morning, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers speaks in Toronto on growth risks and the future of the Canadian economy.

On the corporate side, The Globe’s Andrew Willis reports federal regulators kicked off their review of Rogers Communications Inc.’s planned sale of cellphone service Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc. on Monday, as Bay Street endorsed a deal seen as paving the way for Rogers’ proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. Regulators have insisted any deal between Rogers and Shaw – the country’s two largest cable companies – must ensure consumers can continue to choose between four cellphone providers.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 0.99 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.58 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.11 per cent and 1.76 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.84 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.87 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up in early going, recouping some of last week’s deep losses, as tight supply concerns continue to underpin the market.

The day range on Brent is US$114.13 to US$116. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$106.82 to US$110.75. Both benchmarks saw heavy losses last week.

“The market remains extremely tight but the threat of recession is one of the few negative forces for crude prices,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“Whether that will be enough to create anything more than two-way price action is another thing. The price had been powering higher over the previous month and the bullish case remains far more convincing.”

Weekly U.S. crude inventory data will be delayed by a day this week due to the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, with the American Petroleum Institute industry data for the week ending June 17 due on Wednesday and U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday.

In other commodities, gold prices slid, although a slight decline in the U.S. dollar offered some support.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,835.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,838.90.

“The good news for gold is that a lot of monetary tightening is now priced in which is the primary bear case for it,” Mr. Erlam said.

“Heightened recession risk appears to be driving demand for the traditional safe haven which could keep it in favour going forward.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar gained, helped by positive risk sentiment and improved commodities prices, while its U.S. counterpart pulled back ahead of testimony later in the week by Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The day range on the loonie is 76.98 US cents to 77.49 US cents.

Investors will get April retail sales early Tuesday but the week’s more significant economic headline comes on Wednesday with the release of May inflation data.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at 104.10, ahead of Mr. Powell’s testimony to Congress, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The euro was up 0.5 per cent at US$1.0563 after ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said the ECB will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting, but the size of its September hike is still to be decided, according to a Reuters report.

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for risk sentiment, rose 0.3 per cent after Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe pointed to more rate hikes ahead but downplayed the chances of a 75-basis-point increase.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was modestly higher at 3.264 per cent in the early premarket period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for May.

(10:40 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers speaks in Toronto at the Globe and Mail’s Future of Canada Series on “Growth and Risk — the Future of the Canadian Economy”

With Reuters and The Canadian Press