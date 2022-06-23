Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Thursday with recession concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment. Major European markets were lower in morning trading. TSX futures were modestly lower as crude prices struggled.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three U.S. indexes were all hovering not far from break even. On Wednesday, all three posted modest losses in a seesaw session. The Nasdaq closed down 0.15 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent. The Dow closed off 0.15 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 1.32 per cent on a combination of weak commodity prices and a higher-than-expected reading on inflation.

“Sentiment has continued to ebb and flow this week, as stock markets continue to get buffeted by concerns about recession against a backdrop of central banks who appear determined to squeeze inflation out of the global economy,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets, U.K., said.

“A slide in oil and base metals prices speaks to a general concern about waning global demand, even against a backdrop of tighter supply due to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” he added.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told Congress that the central bank remains “strongly committed” to bringing down high inflation and admitted that a recession was “certainly a possibility.”

Mr. Powell continues his testimony in Washington on Thursday morning.

In this country, Statistics Canada releases May factory sales figures before the start of trading. South of the border, markets will get weekly jobless claims numbers this morning.

On the corporate side, BlackBerry releases earnings after the close of trading.

The Globe’s David Milstead and Clare O’Hara report that stockholders at BlackBerry Ltd. and CI Financial Corp. rejected the companies’ approach to executive compensation in “say on pay” votes at their annual shareholder meetings on Wednesday and showed their displeasure with some of the directors they saw as responsible. Say-on-pay votes are a corporate governance practice that allows shareholders to show their approval, or lack thereof, for corporate boards’ pay policies for their companies’ top executives in a vote at annual general meetings.

BlackBerry said it had received 44 per cent support for its pay philosophy, with 56 per cent of shareholders voting against it. CI Financial received 45 per cent support, with 55 per cent opposition.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.08 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.33 per cent and 0.82 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.84 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.08 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.26 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices continue to take a hit as concerns of recession loom, and interest rates advance in major economies.

The day range on Brent is US$108.04 to US$110.80. The range on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is US$102.32 to US$105.13. Predawn, Brent was down 2.64 per cent, and WTI fell 2.69 per cent.

“Oil markets remained under pressure as investors were concerned that U.S. rate hikes would stall an economic recovery and dampen fuel demand,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank did not want to deepen the risk of recession to curb inflation, but it considered restoring price stability essential even with the concern of economic downturn. Powell added that interest rate increases would be decided on a “meeting by meeting” basis.

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax for three months to offset some financial burden imposed by record pump prices. Fujitomi’s Saito predicted that “retail prices would remain high, making it difficult to stimulate demand.” He surmised that WTI could decline to below $100 per barrel before July 4 in the U.S.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said its weekly oil data will be delayed past its scheduled release on Thursday due to systems issues until at least next week.

On the gold front, gold prices eased on Thursday after Powell’s remarks cemented expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,834.33 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,835.60.

“Gold is expected to follow the commodity complex down. It is more likely for gold to trade below $1,800/oz in the next two weeks than not,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

“Gold is crypto for Boomers, it has no meaningful industrial usage and is a psychological store of value much in the same way crypto was for the younger generation.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker, trading in a fairly narrow range, as commodities prices slid and global sentiment remained uncertain.

The day range on the loonie is 77 US cents to 77.30 US cents.

“Markets have a conventional risk-off tone overnight,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

On world markets, the euro fell after weak purchasing managers index readings out of Germany and France. Against the U.S. dollar, the euro declined 0.6 per cent to US$1.0498, falling below the US$1.05 line for the third time this week, according to figures from Reuters.

Weakness in the euro helped shore up the U.S. dollar, which steadied against a basket of world currencies after sliding in the early hours. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, is down more than 1 per cent from the high seen in mid-June when the Fed hiked interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point.

The Norwegian currency was also one of the big gainers against the euro after that country’s central bank raised benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, its largest single hike since 2002, Reuters reports.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down slightly at 3.111 per cent.

Economic news

Euro zone and Japan PMI

ECB Economic Bulletin released

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 18.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to the House Financial Services Committee.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press