Equities

Wall Street futures were positive early Friday with U.S. stocks on track for a positive week. Major European markets were higher. TSX futures were up with crude prices steadying.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the main U.S. indexes were all firmly in positive territory. All three managed gains during the Thursday session, with the Nasdaq closing up 1.62 per cent. Heading into the Friday session, the S&P 500 is up more than 3 per cent for the week while the Nasdaq has gained about 4 per cent. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are all coming off three straight weeks of losses.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished down 1.5 per cent yesterday to hit its lowest level in 15 months on weakness in commodities-linked shares.

“Like in May, the recession narrative has reappeared, causing crowded short bond positions to take profits over the past week,” Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management, said.

“We will soon find out if the inflation trade is pausing or cracking,” he said in an early note. “Pain levels are raising with the ‘recession rotation’ in full swing as the narrative shifts from supply chain concerns to demand destruction.”

On Thursday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell continued testimony in Washington by restating the Fed’s ‘unconditional’ commitment to getting inflation under control even as higher interest rates threatened to increase unemployment.

On the corporate side, shares of FedEx Corp. were up nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading after that company posted higher quarterly earnings and issued a stronger-than-expected forecast for the year. FedEx issued a full-year forecast for earnings per share of US$22.50 to US$24.50 excluding items.

In this country, The Globe’s Andrew Willis reports Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) chief executive officer John Graham predicted the global economy will face a “prolonged period of uncertainty” that could last up to two years, with persistent inflation and geopolitical tensions such as Russia’s war in Ukraine weighing on investment performance. Mr. Graham told a lunch audience at the Canadian Club: “This grim picture might seem overwhelming, but in many ways, CPP Investments was built for markets like this.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.16 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.68 per cent and 1.61 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.09 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices held relatively steady in early going but still looked set for a second consecutive week of losses as concerns about the possibility of a global recession persist.

The day range on Brent is US$109.24 to US$111.08. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$103.64 to US$105.29. Both benchmarks are on track for a second week of losses after a volatile week marked by heavy selling.

“Looking at the respective futures curves, both Brent and WTI are still heavily in backwardation, suggesting that prompt oil supplies remain as tight as ever, even as prices across the curves fall,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said. (Backwardation is when the current price, or spot price, of a commodity like crude oil is higher than prices trading in the futures market.)

“Increasing recession fears appear to be prompting a culling of heavy speculative long positioning in both contracts, even as in the real world, energy tightness is as real as ever.”

Meanwhile, markets had been expecting weekly U.S. crude inventory data on Thursday but a technical delay forced the release to be held off until next week.

“The unexpected postponement of the official U.S. crude inventory data set due to technical issues likely played a major role in the neutral close [on Thursday], as the data set is one of the most closely monitored in the global energy sphere,” Mr. Halley noted.

In other commodities, gold prices were little changed but also looked headed for a second consecutive week of declines.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,822.70 per ounce by early Friday morning, after hitting a one-week low of US$1,820.99 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,824.10. Gold prices have fallen nearly 1 per cent so far this week.

“It appears that gold is going into the end of the week looking vulnerable, although I am not betting against the US$1800 to US$1870 range trade continuing,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar gained in early going, helped by positive risk sentiment on global markets, while its U.S. counterpart slid and looked set for its first down week against a basket of world currencies so far this month.

The day range on the loonie is 76.87 US cents to 77.14 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economics releases on Friday’s calendar.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down slightly at 104.20 after gaining 0.2 per cent during the previous session. The U.S. dollar index has lost 0.4 per cent so far this week, according to figures from Reuters.

“Positive risk sentiment reigns in Asia trading, which is putting some mild downside pressure on the U.S. dollar,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“Growth slowdown concerns are evident in the pullback in global bond yields in recent days, though equities have done better lately.”

The euro rose 0.2 per cent, after Thursday’s 0.44-per-cent fall which was triggered by weaker-than-expected PMI figures for June and Germany’s move to trigger the “alarm stage” of its emergency gas plan, according to Reuters. So far this week, the euro is up about half a percentage point against the greenback.

Other commodities-linked currencies also saw the benefit of the U.S. dollar’s slide.

The Australian dollar rose 0.14 per cent to US$0.6904 but was still on track for a third week of declines.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was modestly higher at 3.095 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. home sales for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press