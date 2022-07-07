Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 looking to add to three days of gains, as traders weigh the latest Federal Reserve minutes and look ahead to tomorrow’s jobs report. Key European markets were firmly positive in morning trading. TSX futures were up.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 finished up 0.36 per cent while the Dow added 0.23 per cent. The Nasdaq closed up 0.35 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite, however, finished off 0.55 per cent, ending not far from the 15-month low recorded last month.

Minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting offered detail about factors that led the U.S. central bank to hike rates by an outsized 75 basis points and offered a firm indication of its continued efforts to curb spiking inflation.

“It was clear from the minutes that the committee members remained highly focused on culling inflation, even if it was at the expense of a sharp economic slowdown,” OANDA market analyst Kenny Fisher said.

“For July’s meeting, a 0.50 per cent to 0.75 per cent Fed Funds rate hike was most likely. The minutes touched on the need for credibility and as such, I believe there will be no wimp-out by the FOMC at the end of this month, as that would achieve exactly the opposite plus interest.”

The Bank of Canada makes its next policy decision next week and markets are increasingly expecting Canada’s central bank to deliver a similar three-quarters of a percentage point increase.

On Thursday, Canadian investors will get May international trade figures ahead of the start of trading.

“The Canadian trade surplus likely edged up to $2-billion, (consensus $1.5-billion) with a jump in oil prices boosting the energy trade balance,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in an early note.

Traders on both sides of the border are also looking ahead to the release Friday morning of the June jobs reports. In Canada, economists are forecasting an increase of about 25,000 new jobs for the month. In the U.S. BMO economists say they expect hiring growth to slow to about 200,000 new positions from 390,000 in May. Ahead of that report, U.S. traders will get weekly jobless claims figures before the start of trading on Thursday.

On the corporate side, Canadian investors will get results from retailer Aritzia after markets close. In the U.S., Levi Strauss & Co also reports after the end of the trading day.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.12 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.65 per cent. Reports early Thursday morning suggested British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to resign as party leader less than three years after winning one of the largest landslides in British history.

Germany’s DAX gained 1.49 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.65 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.47 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.26 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in choppy trading after two days of selling with Brent sitting around the US$100-a-barrel mark.

The day range on Brent is US$98.50 to US$101.65. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$96.57 to US$99.45. Both benchmarks finished Thursday at their lowest levels since April.

“With Russian oil supplies set to drop as the year progresses and it runs out of Western parts to maintain fields, and with the rest of OPEC hopelessly uninvested in maintaining production capacity, I fear the days of US$100 oil will be with us for some time yet,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

In other commodities, gold prices edged higher, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,741.75 per ounce by early Thursday morning. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent to US$1,739.80.

“Since breaking US$1780, gold’s technical picture has deteriorated rapidly, and it is clear it remains at the mercy of the US dollar’s direction,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer, helped by improved risk sentiment, while it’s U.S. counterpart slid against a group of global currencies but remained near two-decade highs.

The day range on the loonie is 76.59 US cents to 76.97 US cents.

Canadian investors get May trade numbers on Thursday and June jobs figures on Friday.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, slid 0.2 per cent to 106.88, pulling away from Wednesday’s peak of 107.27, a level not seen since late 2002, according to figures from Reuters.

Britain’s pound, meanwhile, initially rose on reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would exit his post. Against the greenback, the pound rose to US$1.1994, up 0.6 per cent at the day’s high. It hit a March 2020 low of $1.1887 on Wednesday.

The euro edged up 0.2 per cent to 1.02 after hitting a two-decade low at 1.01615 on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Economic news

(830 am ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for May.

(10 am ET) Canada Ivey PMI for June.

(815 am ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for June.

(830 am ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for previous week

(830 am ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press