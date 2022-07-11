Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were weaker early Monday with traders awaiting key inflation figures and bank earnings later in the week. Major European markets were down. TSX futures also slid with markets looking ahead to the midweek policy decision from the Bank of Canada.

Futures linked to all three major U.S. indexes were underwater in the early premarket period after closing out a winning week on Friday despite a mixed session on the day. The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.21 per cent on Friday.

“Investor sentiment could rapidly turn around,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note. “This Wednesday’s [U.S.] inflation data, particularly, carries the risk of killing the post-jobs data joy.”

She said the Wednesday’s U.S. inflation data is expected to show the annual rate of U.S. inflation rose to 8.8 per cent in June from 8.6 per cent in May.

“If that’s the case, or if we see a bigger number, the Fed hawks will be out for hunt again,” she said. “We will perhaps see a further rise in U.S. yields, and that could force investors to give back a part of last week’s gains.”

Later in the week, Wall Street will also get bank earnings. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley report on Thursday. Wells Fargo and Citigroup report on Friday.

In this country, the Bank of Canada’s rate announcement is front and centre. The bank is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points following a similar outsized move by the Federal Reserve at its last policy meeting.

“The BoC meets this week (plus MPR) and we look for a 75-basis-point hike amid solid near-term growth, a tight labour market, elevated and broadening price pressures (fully priced by the market),” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy with RBC, said.

“The risk is biased to the upside, with our strategists assigning an about 25-per-cent probability of the BoC hiking by 100 basis points.”

Alongside the rate decision, the central bank also releases its latest monetary policy report.

“The updated MPR projections are likely to show more persistently higher inflation and solid near-term growth slowing to below potential into next year,” she said, adding RBC is expecting another 75-basis point hike in September followed by a quarter point increase in October.

In Canadian earnings, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. are scheduled to report on Wednesday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.69 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.85 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.95 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.77 per cent with big names Alibaba and Tencent dropping on news that China had imposed fines on both for not disclosing transactions and failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules.

Commodities

Crude prices slid in a choppy session, hit by continued concerns about the impact of COVID-19 in China.

The day range on Brent is US$104.08 to US$107.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$101.68 to US$105.05. Both benchmarks gained roughly 2 per cent on Friday.

Sentiment was weighed down on Monday after weekend reports that Shanghai had seen its first case of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant.

“With COVID numbers ticking higher again in China on Sunday, Shanghai itself reported the first case of the highly-contagious BA.5 sub-variant; the news could be a bit of a downbeat Monday morning rally capper,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Meanwhile, OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said recession concerns also continue to be a factor.

“Recession fears will continue to weigh on the crude demand outlook, but the oil market is still looking tight given the supply risks from a wide range of suppliers to Europe,” he said.

In Europe, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the biggest pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days. However governments in Europe fear that Russia could extend the shutdown as a tactic in its attack on Ukraine.

In other commodities, gold prices were little changed with the a strong U.S. dollar continuing to temper sentiment.

Spot gold held its ground at US$1,741.84 per ounce by early Monday morning. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,740.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was lower while the euro held above parity with the U.S. dollar.

The day range on the loonie is 76.90 US cents to 77.29 US cents.

Canadian investors are now looking ahead to Wednesday’s policy announcement from the Bank of Canada and an expected 75-basis-point rate increase.

On world markets, the euro was trading down 0.8 per cent at US$1.0107 per U.S. dollar as the greenback saw a broad advance, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro had fallen to near parity at US$1.0072 on Friday after figures showed a better-than-forecast reading on U.S. employment in June.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar reached 137.28 yen in morning trading, the firmest since late 1998. It then pared those gains slightly and was last up 0.6 per cent at 136.93, Reuters reported.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note eased slightly to 3.058 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Twitter Inc has hired U.S. law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Elon Musk and force him to complete the US$44-billion acquisition of the social media company, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Mr. Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter’s chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight.

Economic news

China CPI, PPI, aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply

Japan core machine and tool orders

With Reuters, The Associated Press and The Canadian Press