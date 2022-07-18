Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures gained early Monday on easing concerns about aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as traders await more earnings from U.S. banks. Key European markets were also up in morning trading. TSX futures advanced with fresh inflation figures due midweek.

In the early premarket period, futures linked to the three main U.S. indexes were all up roughly 1 per cent. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are coming off a losing week despite a relief rally on Friday’s session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended Friday up 0.36 per cent.

“Investors remain focused on earnings this week, to determine which companies are in a better position to weather the difficult macroeconomic environment, and the rising interest rates,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“Good news is that, the week starts with improved odds of seeing a 75-basis-point hike at the next FOMC meeting, rather than a 100-basis-point hike. The probability of a 75-basis-point hike is back to 70 per cent, up from around 20 per cent following the scary inflation report that was released last week in the U.S.”

On Monday, U.S. investors will get results from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Later in the week, Netflix reports Tuesday, with markets closely watching how the streaming giant’s latest subscriber numbers stack up. Tesla reports on Wednesday.

In this country, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. releases June housing starts figures this morning before the start of trading. Starts jumped 8 per cent in May from April’s levels on gains in urban multi-unit projects. Economists are expecting to see a pullback in the June report.

The week’s key economic release comes Wednesday when Statistics Canada delivers June inflation figures. Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada surprised by hiking interest rates by a full percentage point in an effort to curb high price pressures. The annual rate of inflation in May hit a decades high of 7.7 per cent.

“RBC Economics anticipates that the CPI inflation rate will edge up to 8.0 per cent year-over-year,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with Royal Bank, said.

“This continued acceleration was likely largely driven by higher food and energy prices. Roughly half of inflation recently has been driven by global external forces.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX gained 1.41 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.40 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 1.41 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively. The European Central Bank makes its next policy decision on Thursday. Markets are expecting the central bank to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.70 per cent, helped by gains in tech stocks. Markets in Japan were closed.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early going as tight supply helped offset concerns about the health of the global economy and the potential impact of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The day range on Brent is US$99.46 to US$104.36. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$95.85 to US$100.57. Both benchmarks saw weekly declines last week.

“Supply risks remain evident in international markets, and futures curves remain in backwardation,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Despite the ructions in the speculative futures markets, the real-world dynamic remains as supportive of oil prices as ever. If Russian doesn’t switch gas exports back on to Europe at the end of the week, Brent crude could once again, find itself back near US$110 a barrel.”

Russia is scheduled to finish maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on July 21, although many fear the resumption of gas flows could be delayed as a tactic in Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she had productive meetings about a proposed price cap on Russian oil with a host of countries on the sidelines of a meeting of the finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies.

In China, mass COVID-19 testing in parts of the country this week is again raising concerns that lockdowns could follow, hitting demand from one of the world’s top oil consumers.

In other commodities, gold prices gained as the U.S. dollar pulled back from 20-year highs.

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,719.49 per ounce by early Monday morning, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6 per cent to US$1,714.30.

“Overall, gold’s price action continues to be uninspiring with recoveries limited in scope, while the falls, when they do occur, are much larger and faster in scope,” Mr. Halley said.

“Gold’s fate this week rests on the hopes that the investor sentiment rally seen elsewhere, inspires more U.S’ dollar weakness.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar advanced in early morning trading, supported by positive risk sentiment, improved crude prices and a pullback in its U.S. counterpart.

The day range on the loonie is 76.71 US cents to 77.11 US cents.

The week’s key event for the loonie will be Wednesday’s inflation report. Investors will also get fresh retail sales numbers at the end of the week.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was 0.35 per cent lower at 107.48 and down 1.8 per cent from last week’s two-decade highs, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro rose 0.5 per cent at US$1.0149 after falling below parity with the U.S. dollar last week for the first time since 2002.

Other risk-sensitive currencies were also higher.

The New Zealand dollar hit a 10-day high against the greenback of US$0.62, up 0.4 per cent.

The Australian dollar also touched a one-week high, according to Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 2.961 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Delta Air Lines will buy 100 Boeing MAX 10 jets worth about US$13.5-billion at list prices and has options to buy another 30, it said on Monday. Reuters reported in March that Delta was edging towards an order for 100 MAX 10 planes and reported last week that Airbus was in talks for Delta to expand an existing order of A220 planes. Delta, which made the announcement at the Farnborough air show, said it would start taking deliveries in 2025.

Economic news

(815 am ET) Canada housing starts for June.

(10 am ET) US National Association of Home Builders housing market index.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press