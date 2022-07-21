Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures pulled back early Thursday as traders continue to weigh the flow of U.S. corporate results. Major European markets were lower ahead of an expected rate hike by the European Central Bank. TSX futures were weaker alongside lower crude prices.

Futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all modestly lower in the early premarket period. On Wednesday, all three managed gains on the day, with the Nasdaq ending up 1.58 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 0.44 per cent helped by gains in tech shares.

“The overall lack of fireworks on earnings means boring is beautiful,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“And while supply chain and inflation conversations are improving, a significant consumer-driven earnings headwind remains.”

Shares of Tesla Inc. were up more than 1 per cent in premarket trading after the electric car maker reported a small-than-expected drop in quarterly profit.

“As Netflix, the Tesla results were worse than the previous quarter,” Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The company announced the first sequential decline in profit since the end of 2020, but revealed that it nailed the highest vehicle production in its history despite the shutdown of the Shanghai mega factory due to the COVID restrictions and maintained its annual production growth target unchanged at 50 per cent.”

Elsewhere, United Airlines saw its stock drop about 7 per cent in premarket action after the U.S. airline reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of the pandemic but also fell short of market forecasts. The company reported adjusted profit of US$1.43 per share in the most recent quarter. Analysts had been looking for adjusted earnings per share of US$1.95, according to Refinitiv.

U.S. companies reporting on Thursday include American Airlines and AT&T.

In Canada, The Globe’s Brent Jang reports that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has at least US$706-million in lumber duty deposits in the United States in what would be a valuable bonus for a potential suitor. Vancouver-based West Fraser has been paying U.S. duties on its lumber shipments south of the border over the past five years in the latest round of the long-running Canada-U.S. softwood trade dispute.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.30 per cent ahead of an expected rate hike by the ECB later in the session. Economists are expecting an increase of between 25 basis points and 50 basis points. It would be the first hike by the central bank in more than a decade.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.45 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.85 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was down 0.18 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.51 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices slid for a second session after a rising in U.S. gasoline stockpiles fuelled demand concerns.

The day range on Brent is US$102.70 to US$106.78. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$95.57 to US$99.99.

Figures this week from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. gasoline inventories rose 3.5 million barrels last week, more than analysts had been forecasting.

“Oil is trading off intersession highs on the back of the weekly EIA report showing back-to-back higher gasoline inventories and typically read as an indicator of lower consumer demand,” SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said.

“And even more within the context of a seasonal counter-trend. Gasoline demand usually is quite strong during the U.S. mid-summer months.”

Meanwhile, Russia resumed shipping natural gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after a 10-day maintenance outage. Markets had been concerned that Moscow could delay resumption of shipments as a tactic in the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, flows were back at 40 per cent of the pipeline’s capacity, similar to the level seen before the maintenance shutdown, according to Reuters.

In other commodities, gold prices were down as markets anticipate more rate hikes from the world’s central banks as they look to battle high inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,692.80 per ounce by early Thursday, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,689.40 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,689.50 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was weaker as risk sentiment pulled back and crude prices slid.

The day range on the loonie is 77.37 US cents to 77.77 US cents.

There were no major Canadian economic releases on Thursday’s calendar.

On world markets, the euro slid, weighed down by political uncertainty in Italy.

The Associated Press reports that Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signaling the likelihood of an early election.

The euro had risen as high as US$1.0230 overnight but fell to US$1.0185 in the wake of the latest headlines out of Italy.

The U.S. dollar was up at 138.575 yen, consolidating below the 24-year high at 139.38 seen one week ago, after the Bank of Japan held to its ultra-easy monetary policy position.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar reversed course dipping 0.2 per cent to US$0.6875, while the New Zealand dollar did the same falling 0.5 per cent to US$0.6201, according to figures from Reuters.

Economic news

ECB Monetary Policy Meeting

(830 am ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for last week.

(830 am ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index.

(10 am ET) U.S. leading indicator.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press