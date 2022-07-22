Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed early Friday with tech stocks under pressure after disappointing results from Snapchat-owner Snap Inc. Major European markets edged up. TSX futures were little changed.

In the early premarket period, Dow futures hovered around breakeven while S&P futures were modestly negative. Nasdaq futures were in the red. All three finished Thursday’s session higher. So far, the Nasdaq is up more than 5 per cent on the week while the S&P 500 has advanced more than 3 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index managed to finish Thursday up 0.22 per cent, marking the fifth straight day of gains.

Early Friday, shares of Snap Inc. were down about 27 per cent in premarket trading after the company’s latest quarterly results disappointed investors. Revenue for the second quarter ended June 30 was US$1.11-billion, up 13 per cent from the year-earlier quarter. However, the figure also fell short of the US$1.14-billion analysts had been expecting. The company, which saw daily active users rise 18 per cent year-over-year, also said it planned to slow hiring.

“The Snap results came as a warning for other Big Tech names that rely on ad revenue,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

“Therefore, FAANG stocks, which recovered to an almost two-month high yesterday, may not extend gains to the weekly close as the latest Snap results could reverse appetite for at least a couple of them, including Google and Meta before the closing bell.”

Traders will get more results from the social media sphere when Twitter reports earnings ahead of the start of trading.

In Canada, investors will get a reading on May retail sales from Statistics Canada just ahead of the opening bell. Economists are expecting to see continued gains in the latest report.

“Retail sales are expected to post their fifth straight increase in May—we’re looking for a solid 2-per-cent increase, but keep mind in that volume trends are running much softer,” BMO senior economists Robert Kavcic said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.40 per cent in early trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.16 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.40-per-cent higher despite seeing losses early in the session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.17 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were steady in a choppy session with demand concerns coming up against continued worries over tight supply.

The day range on Brent is US$103.20 to US$105.72. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$95.65 to US$97.95. Both benchmarks feel about 3 per cent on Thursday.

“Global recession fears and the resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe seem to have been the catalyst [for the previous session’s losses], although I am sure that trading volatility recently is reducing liquidity as well, exacerbating movers,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes also noted that traders are now looking ahead to next week’s rate decision from the Federal Reserve as recession fears cloud the outlook for demand.

“While 75 [basis-point rate hike] is in the cards, guidance will be important and any softening in the rate hike outlook would be great for global growth,” he said.

In other commodities, gold prices edged lower amid a stronger U.S. dollar and continued rate hikes by global central banks.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,715.93 per ounce by early Friday morning. Prices dropped to their lowest level in more than a year at US$1,680.25 on Thursday before ending up 1.3 per cent. Gold has gained 0.5 per cent so far this week, according to Reuters.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,717.70 per ounce.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was little changed while its U.S. counterpart advanced against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.44 US cents to 77.74 US cents. The dollar was closer to the top end of that spread in the predawn period.

Canadian markets get May retail sales from Statscan ahead of the start of trading.

On world markets, U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against six major peers, was last up 0.52 per cent to 107.17, following a 0.34-per-cent decline during the previous session. The index is off about 0.79 per cent for the week so far and looks headed to its first losing week in four, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was down 0.8 per cent at US$1.0152, falling further from Thursday’s peak of US$1.0279 following the ECB first rate hike in 11 years.

Britain’s pound slipped 0.4 per cent to US$1.1955, trimming its gain for the week to 0.72 per cent, Reuters reports.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.811 per cent.

Economic news

Euro area manufacturing, services and composite PMIs. UK releases consumer confidence, retail sales and PMIs.

(830 am ET) Canada retail sales for May.

(945 am ET) U.S. S&P global PMIs for July.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press